Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs take early lead, roll to win against Spartans

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Ruiz said. “I wasn’t planning on hitting some 3s, but my teammates just found me in the right spots. I was open and I hit them.”

The Spartans made a third-quarter run to close within 11 on two Reinalda baskets. But the Bulldogs pushed it back to 15 on two Killinger foul shots and Ruiz’s steal and fastbreak basket.

West would lead by 20 late in the third and Corvallis would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

West post players TJ Zimmermann and Justin Henderson, normally among the team’s top scorers, had 14 and seven points, respectively. Both spent significant time in the first half on the bench due to foul trouble, with most of those whistles coming while trying to slow down the 7-foot-3 Reinalda.

“That’s what we’ve always known about us, is we have different ways to score,” Bulldogs coach Derek Duman said. “I think TJ and Justin get a lot of the credit all the time because they’re really good. So it was fun to see other guys be able to get some spotlight tonight.”