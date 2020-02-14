Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs fend off RedHawks' second-half rally

Zimmermann, the Bulldogs’ go-to player inside, scored twice at the basket, the second on a Justin Henderson assist to restore the lead to eight, also the margin at the end of the quarter.

Henderson twice blocked Foster on the opening possession of the fourth then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing off a Koby Ruiz assist to push the advantage back to 11.

“Hendo came back with a clutch bucket, so did TJ,” Killinger said. “Koby did a great job of running the floor and just keeping us controlled.”

South got no closer than eight from there. West made 10 of 12 free throws in the final 1:27 to ice the game.

RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak, whose team had 17 points in the first half and 40 in the second, said it’s all about finding consistency.

“It’s just sustaining it. We’ve done it all year in bunches,” he said. “We didn’t really do anything special coming out of the gate other than get out and run and get a couple stops.”

Ruiz, West’s junior point guard, scored the game’s first five points and pushed the Bulldogs to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Killinger, a junior guard, scored the team’s last six points of the first for a 13-8 lead.