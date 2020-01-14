Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs' big men too much for RedHawks

McGlothan finished with nine points, Foster six and Benson five for South.

The RedHawks, who have now lost three straight after starting 8-0, chipped into a 19-8 deficit with the last six points of the first quarter, with four from Gilliam. Then the visitors got the first six in the second, all from Kenyon McGlothan to take a one-point lead. But Zimmermann got hot, scoring 10 of his team’s final 14 points before halftime.

After the Bulldogs’ big third-quarter run that followed, South scored the first four points of the fourth on layins by Arbey Mercado and McGlothan to close within seven.

West came back with the next six points, all at the free-throw line, five from Killinger and one from Zimmermann as the RedHawks’ foul trouble started to add up.

The Bulldogs were 15 of 21 at the line in the fourth period and 19 of 28 for the game. South was 15 of 25.

West was playing its third of five straight conference home games. The Bulldogs host Corvallis on Friday.

Tuesday’s game was moved to West because the RedHawks’ gym is still not cleared for use following an early December fire on the South campus that caused extensive smoke damage in the gym.

South was playing the first of four consecutive MWC road games. Assuming the RedHawks get back in their home gym by their next home game, Jan. 28 against North Salem, they will play seven of eight games at home starting with North Salem. That includes hosting West Albany on Feb. 14.

