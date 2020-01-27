Prep basketball: The chase for state playoff berths heats up

The Philomath boys basketball team has made it unscathed through a tough league schedule thus far, and will face its biggest test of the season this week.

The Warriors, 13-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Oregon West Conference, were the No. 2-ranked team in the latest OSAA coaches poll and received a first place vote. On Friday, they will hit the road to face a Woodburn squad that is also undefeated in league play.

Before they get there, though, the Warriors will also have to get through Tuesday’s home matchup with Newport. Philomath secured a tough road win over No. 4 Cascade earlier this season, and two wins this week would give it a foot up in the league title race.

Sweet Home, which sat inside the top 10 of the coaches poll earlier in the season and still received votes in the latest poll, is 0-4 in league play after a grueling schedule. The Huskies have suffered three straight losses to Philomath, Stayton and Cascade, all on the road and all by single digits. Prior to that, they lost to No. 7 Woodburn by four points at home.

The Huskies will hope to find their stride this week with games against Newport and Sisters.