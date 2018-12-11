Sam Meyers had 15 points to lead five South Albany High players in double figures as the RedHawks pulled away for a 75-65 Mid-Willamette Conference win on Tuesday.
Arthur Benjamin Mercado, Jaden Lyons-Lopez and Isaiah Gilliam all had 11 while Eli Nafziger chipped in 10.
It was a good way to kick off the conference season for the RedHawks (5-0, 1-0).
“Any time you win a league game it doesn’t matter who you play everyone is so good and prepared,” coach Justin Smith said. “… We’ve just got to get better.”
Smith said he expects the RedHawks to have balanced scoring throughout the season.
South is idle until going to Silverton on Dec. 18.
Silverton 74, West Albany 55
Silverton topped the Bulldogs in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both schools.
The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1) play at Crescent Valley on Friday in their next game.
North Salem 54, Crescent Valley 37
SALEM — The host Vikings handled CV in each team's MWC opener. Wes Raab had 10 points for CV, which committed 27 turnovers.
"Until we learn how to compete every second on every possession, we are going to struggle to score," CV coach Mike Stair said.
CV (1-4, 0-1) hosts West Albany on Friday in its next start.
Santiam Christian 75, Blanchet Catholic 42
SALEM — Zach Baugher had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists as unbeaten Santiam Christian cruised to its fourth win in the nonleague matchup.
Ben Galceran and Koby Williamson added 10 points each for the Eagles, who host Salem Academy on Friday.
Philomath 55, Elmira 38
PHILOMATH — The Warriors handled Elmira in the nonleague game at PHS.
Philomath (2-1) plays Sutherlin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High in the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament. That event runs through Saturday.
Sweet Home 62, Scio 50
SWEET HOME — The 4A Huskies won their fourth game in a row by stopping the 3A Loggers in a nonleague game.
Sweet Home (6-1) hosts Tillamook on Wednesday. Scio (2-3) hosts Central Linn on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Crescent Valley opened its Mid-Willamette Conference slate with a 69-42 victory over North Salem at CV.
The Raiders (3-2, 1-0) resume MWC action at West Albany on Friday.
Silverton 51, West Albany 31
SILVERTON — The Bulldogs dropped their Mid-Willamette Conference opener to Silverton, a perennial 5A power.
West (2-2, 0-1) resumes MWC play at Crescent Valley on Friday.
Philomath 55, Elmira 24
PHILOMATH — Sage Kramer's 18 points led the Warriors to the nonconference victory.
"We got out in transition really well," PHS coach Benito Silva said, adding that Emma Pankalla led PHS in assists in addition to scoring seven points.
The Warriors (4-1) play Madras at 4 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High in the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament. That event runs through Saturday.
Alsea 33, Mohawk 26
MOHAWK — Alsea won its first game of the year by topping Mohawk in the Mountain West League encounter. The Wolverines (1-2, 1-0) resume league play at McKenzie on Thursday.
Blanchet Catholic 41, Santiam Christian 23
SALEM — Blanchet topped the Eagles in a nonconference game. SC (2-3) hosts Salem Academy on Friday.
Sweet Home 43, Scio 33
SWEET HOME — The 4A Huskies handled the 3A Loggers in the nonleague game for their first win of the season.
Sweet Home (1-5) visits Tillamook on Friday and Scio (0-5) hosts Central Linn on Thursday.