Prep basketball roundup: Santiam Christian boys take two-game lead in standings

Fifth-ranked Santiam Christian took a two-game lead in the 3A Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball standings Friday night with an 86-66 win at No. 7 Pleasant Hill.

Jackson Risinger and Jaden Roth led the way for the Eagles (16-6, 6-0) with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Devon Fitzpatrick added 15 points and Benjamin Bourne 12.

Santiam Christian hosts Creswell on Monday then wraps up the regular season Wednesday at Harrisburg.

West Albany 62, Lebanon 58 (OT)

The Bulldogs won a second straight game, with Michael Cale scoring 17 points in the Mid-Willamette Conference road victory.

Aidan Davis added 12 points and Nathan Marshall and Austin Simmons eight apiece for West (5-16, 3-9). Simmons had four points and Cale three in the extra period, where the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 9-5.

Henry Pointer had 24 points, Porter Barnes 10 and Brayden Currey eight for Lebanon.

Lebanon plays at Sheldon on Monday and West hosts Silverton on Tuesday.

Other boys scores: Crescent Valley 64, South Albany 45; Corvallis 73, Central 64; Stayton 51, Sweet Home 29; Harrisburg 44, Creswell 42; Monroe 50, Oakland 40; Regis 68, Central Linn 55

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland scored all 19 of her-game 19 points in the first half to lead third-ranked Crescent Valley to a 72-29 home win against South Albany.

Taelyn Bentley added 11 points and Haley Bland nine for the Raiders. Amelia Moss had 15 points and Karsen Angel eight for the RedHawks.

Tuesday, CV (15-5, 10-1) hosts No. 9 Corvallis and South (4-13, 2-9) is home against Dallas for the first of five straight home games to close the regular season for the RedHawks.

Other girls scores: Corvallis 68, Central 52; Sweet Home 45, Stayton 26; Santiam Christian 59, Pleasant Hill 44; Creswell 50, Harrisburg 44; Central Linn 61, Regis 25; Oakland 45, Monroe 26

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0