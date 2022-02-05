Prep basketball roundup: Patrick's seven 3-pointers lead RedHawks past Vikings

Jason Patrick had seven 3-pointers among his game-high 28 points Friday night to lead South Albany High to a 72-57 home win against North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Five of Patrick’s 3s came in the first half.

Grant Hooley added 23 points, Gavin Bennett 10 (with two 3-pointers) and Isaiah Sim nine for the RedHawks, who led by eight after one quarter and 10 at halftime. South was 15 of 17 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“We really wanted to establish an inside presence with our posts and turn the game into a physical one, which allowed some of our shooters to get great looks from kick-outs,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said. “Our defense slipped a little bit in the second half due to some complacency issues but I thought we buckled down in the last three minutes of the game when we needed to.”

South (7-10, 6-4) hosts Crescent Valley next Friday.

Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 26

Noah Dewey and Adam Temesgen each had 15 points in the third-ranked Raiders’ home win. Jake Leibelt added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams are home Tuesday, with CV (14-4, 8-1) against Lebanon and West (3-16, 1-9) versus Dallas.

Other scores: Central 49, Lebanon 47; Philomath 55, Sweet Home 16; Harrisburg 53, La Pine 37

Girls basketball scores: Central 55, Lebanon 50; North Salem 46, South Albany 41 (OT); Philomath 48, Sweet Home 34; Harrisburg 35, La Pine 18

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0