Prep basketball roundup: Gilliam scores 41 to power South Albany boys to win

Isaiah Gilliam was a one-man wrecking crew as the South Albany High senior scored 41 points and the RedHawks took control in the middle two quarters for a 59-36 win over North Salem in a boys basketball game on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Sim added eight points and Jared Finneman six for the RedHawks.

Gilliam and Grant Hooley both had 12 rebounds and Sim chipped in four.

South trailed 11-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Vikings 35-17 in the second and third quarters to take control.

The RedHawks (3-1) host Corvallis on Friday.

SILVERTON 75, WEST ALBANY 50: Koby Ruiz scored 16 points and Aiden Davis 10 but the Bulldogs dropped the Mid-Willamette Conference decision on the road Wednesday night.

The Foxes used a 25-8 edge in the third quarter to break the game open.

West (0-4) was at La Salle Prep on Thursday.

Other Wednesday scores

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 61, Dallas 47; Central 56, Corvallis 54; Phiomath 53, Sisters 28; Sweet Home 49, Harrisburg 42; Amity 84, Scio 24

Girls basketball: Crescent Valley 66, Dallas 27; Silverton 70, West Albany 39; Corvallis 55, Central 39; Lebanon 59, Sprague 29; Philomath 61, Sisters 25; Sweet Home 47, Harrisburg 33; Amity 40, Scio 38

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0