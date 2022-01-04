Prep basketball roundup: Dewey leads Raiders past Bulldogs

Noah Dewey’s 18 points Monday led No. 3 Crescent Valley to a 69-38 win at West Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

Rocco McClave added 14 points and Jake Leibelt 11 for the Raiders. Dewey, Leibelt, and teammates Hogan Emigh and Cooper Wakefield each had two 3-pointers.

Michael Cale had 14 points and Jeffrey Hunt eight for the host Bulldogs.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, CV (7-3, 1-0) at Lebanon and West (2-8, 0-2) at Dallas.

Other scores: South Albany 48, North Salem 45; Central 51, Lebanon 46;

Girls basketball

A 17-10 third quarter helped 5A No. 3 Corvallis pull away from 4A No. 1 Philomath for a 46-38 win at Corvallis High.

Holland Jensen had 13 points, Taylor Brasfield 12 and Sevennah Van De Riet nine for the host Spartans. Philomath’s scoring was not reported.

Corvallis (7-2) returns to Mid-Willamette play Thursday at North Salem, while Philomath (5-2) hosts Rainier on Wednesday and 4A No. 1 Cascade in the Oregon West Conference opener on Friday.

Crescent Valley 70, West Albany 64

Gabby Bland had 30 points to lead the ninth-ranked Raiders past No. 2 West Albany for the Mid-Willamette home win.

Charlotte Patel added 14 points, Taelyn Bentley 10 and Nicole Huang nine for Crescent Valley. West Albany’s scoring was not reported.

Both teams are home on Thursday, with CV (6-4, 1-0) against Lebanon and West (6-3, 1-1) versus Dallas.

Other scores: South Albany 60, North Salem 29

Report scores: Email scores, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

