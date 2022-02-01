 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Bland leads Crescent Valley girls past Dallas

Gabby Bland had 22 points Monday to lead Crescent Valley High in a 66-30 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball win at Dallas.

Taelyn Bentley added 12 points and Haley Bland 10 for the No. 7 Raiders (12-5, 7-1), who play at No. 3 West Albany on Thursday.

Other scores: Central Linn 49, East Linn Christian 17; Jefferson 47, Oakland 43; Crow 55, Alsea 15

Boys basketball scores: East Linn Christian 57, Central Linn 37; Jefferson 67, Oakland 58; Alsea 59, Crow 22

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

