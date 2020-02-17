Prep basketball: Lebanon's win over Silverton put some pressure on Foxes

For the first time in several weeks, Mid-Willamette frontrunner Silverton has a bit of pressure on it.

The first-place Foxes (17-3, 11-1) suffered their first loss in nearly two months last Friday when they fell at Lebanon. Now, with four games to go in the regular season, the second-place Warriors (13-5, 9-2) will hope to chase down the Foxes.

Lebanon, which came in at No. 5 in Monday’s OSAA 5A coaches poll, has the luxury of playing three of its final four games at home and will play two pivotal games this week. The Warriors will host Dallas on Tuesday and No. 7-ranked Corvallis (15-5, 8-4) on Friday.

That Friday matchup will also be a crucial one for Corvallis, which currently sits in third place in the league standings and will begin the week by hosting fourth-place West Albany on Tuesday. West (13-7, 7-5) has plenty at stake as well as it tries to hold off fifth-place Central and sixth-place Crescent Valley for the final automatic playoff bid from the conference.

CV (10-10, 6-6) will play South Albany on Thursday before hosting Scappoose in a non-league game on Saturday.