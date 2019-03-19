Lebanon High junior Ellie Croco was named the Mid-Willamette Conference’s girls basketball player of the year as she helped lead the Warriors to the league title and a No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs.
Croco’s teammate, senior Megan Miller, was also a first-team pick.
Crescent Valley senior Cali McClave and Corvallis senior Jordan Taylor were also on the first team.
Lebanon Junior Mary Workman, CV sophomore Ana McClave, Corvallis sophomore Anna Dazey and West Albany junior Sarah Bell were named to the second team.
Lebanon seniors Morgan Hopkins, Maddy Romeo and Paige Wombacher all received honorable mention as did CV junior Peyton Dale; Corvallis senior Maranda Tucker and sophomore Ruby Krebs; West Albany seniors Lexie Stinson and Danae Greig; and South Albany juniors Morgan Maynard and Blake Barbee and sophomore Cassidy Johnson.
On the boys side, Silverton's Jamie McCarty was named coach of the year while Silverton senior Levi Nielsen and teammate, David Gonzales, a junior, were named co-players of the year.
Corvallis juniors Jasper Reinalda and Isaac Gabriel, West Albany sophomore Luke Killinger and CV senior Seth King were all named to the first team.
South Albany junior Sam Myers, CV senior Cam Sanders, Corvallis junior Calvin Cahill and senior Maxwell Johnson and West sophomore T.J. Zimmerman made the second team.
South Albany sophomore Isaiah Gilliam, junior Kenyon McGlothan, senior Jadon Lyons-Lopez, and senior Eli Nafziger; CV junior Wes Raab and sophomore Justin Hamilton; Corvallis senior Noah Greenblatt and junior Sebbie Law, Corvallis; West senior Channon Schuerger, junior Austin Stanaway and sophomore Koby Ruiz; and Lebanon senior Eddy Kennedy and sophomore Cole Weber all received honorable mention.