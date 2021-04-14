Prep baseball: Youthful Warriors show off resiliency in comeback win

LEBANON — It would have been reasonable for a varsity baseball team starting seven sophomores to begin feeling the nerves after falling behind 5-0 early in a game.
In that exact situation Wednesday, Lebanon showed no signs of anxiety and instead fed off of the “competitive spirit” that coach Jeff Stolsig said he saw from his group.
The Warriors trailed Silverton 5-0 after an inning and a half but turned the tide on the Foxes, scoring seven runs in the second and pulling away for a 15-5 win in five innings in the season-opener at Croco Field.
“The first inning, they hit a couple balls. But we don’t care. We’re having fun out here,” said Lebanon sophomore third baseman Ryan Rivers, who reached base four times, including two hits, and had three RBIs. “We’re playing for each other and we bounced back. It’s nice to have players behind you. You trust each other and you build that chemistry.”
Tyler Walker, another sophomore, allowed seven hits, a walk and hit a batter in the first two frames. But that didn’t seem to faze him or the team.
He gave up a single in the third and two more one-baggers in the fourth but kept Silverton from scoring with a solid defense behind him.
While Walker was putting up zeroes, the Warriors’ offense helped steal the momentum.
The first six Lebanon batters in the second safely reached base. The first run scored on a walk, the next two on a throwing error and two more on Cole Weber’s single to center to tie the game. Two batters later, a third walk in the inning led to Silverton starter Wyatt Wolf’s exit from the game.
Walker’s sacrifice fly put the Warriors ahead for good and Rivers capped the scoring in the inning with a single to right.
“Our guys kept competing, came out and got the seven. They did help us today, obviously, with some walks and wild pitches, but we also helped ourselves with some timely hits,” Stolsig said. “Tyler, after those first two innings, got stronger and got some confidence.”
Walker struck out three and walked one in four innings.
Lebanon tacked on three runs in the fourth to create some cushion.
Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. A passed ball scored a run and another wall filled the bags again. Matt Woodward grounded out to drive in another run, and one more scored on an error in an infield pop-up.
Relieving Walker, Jackson Searles pitched a 1-2-3 top of the fifth by throwing strikes and keeping the ball in the infield with a pop out and two grounders.
Sophomore Colton Vandetta’s one-out double to left in the bottom half got the Warriors rolling again as Silverton’s Jacob Orban struggled to find the plate. When he did, the Warriors capitalized.
Three walks brought home a run and a wild pitch plated another. Rivers’ trip to right-center drove in two and one more wild pitch scored one more to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Rivers and Weber finished with two hits apiece. Rivers had a team-high three RBIs, while Weber and Walker had two apiece. Weber also had four stolen bases.
It was never evident, but Rivers said his young squad was a bit “timid” coming into the game, with many of them playing at the varsity level on the diamond for the first time.
Most were playing in a live, counting game for the first time in two years after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“We competed, that’s all you have to do. It doesn’t matter how old you are. We’re all athletes out here. We hit the ball and have fun,” he said. “It was nice seeing that we came out and we weren’t afraid. It sets a tone for the rest of the year and we’re starting out 1-0.”
Stolsig added that the leadership of Weber and fellow senior Joey Starr helped the team get through the rough stretch early.
The resiliency displayed Wednesday sends Lebanon into Thursday’s nonleague game at McNary with a start on the right foot.
The Warriors return to Mid-Willamette Conference play Friday at home against Dallas.
“For them to come out with the effort that they had today, I was really happy for them,” Stolsig said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.