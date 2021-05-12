Prep baseball: West Albany's Chase Reynolds prepared for what's next

“The thing with him is it’s not an excuse for him. He says we’re going to the slider. I can work through it,” Lien said. “He's always looking for a way to fix something rather than rely on it as an excuse, and that’s what’s going to make him a champion pitcher at the next level. He doesn’t want to come off the bump whether it’s going good or bad and he wants to help the team win.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Going into Wednesday’s game with South Albany, the Bulldogs were 10-2 overall and 6-1 in Mid-Willamette Conference games. The abbreviated spring season concludes next week.

Reynolds said his elbow hasn’t affected his pitching. He tapes it up before every game and heads out on the field.

“I don’t think about it. I know I shouldn’t anyways. There’s nothing to think about,” he said. “It’s just going to be one more thing on my plate, so I just erase it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior catcher Gabe Jacques knows Reynolds as well as anyone on the team as they’ve been playing together for as long as they can remember, with Reynolds on the mound and Jacques behind the plate.

Jacques says he’s comfortable catching Reynolds and that everyone on the field is comfortable when his friend is pitching “because he’s Chase.”