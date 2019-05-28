After navigating its way through the toughest conference in 5A baseball and surviving a wild slate of early playoff games, West Albany found itself within reach of a state final berth on Tuesday.
But one mighty swing from Pendleton leadoff man Gabe Umbarger put the Bulldogs in early trouble and they were never able to recover.
West Albany fell 4-3 to Pendleton in the state semifinals Tuesday on its home field and saw its season end just short of a trip to Volcanoes Stadium. The Bulldogs finish the year with an 18-9 record.
“For the ups and downs we had all year, and the lessons we talked about with wins and losses, our guys have responded better than any club that I’ve had,” West coach Don Lien said. “They believe in what we’re trying to do. They understand that we’re doing things within their talents. In each of these games, they expect their training to pay off.”
Just four days after he helped keep West's season alive in a 5-4 win over Churchill in the quarterfinals, sophomore ace Chase Reynolds returned on the mound for the Bulldogs and struck out five over 5⅔ innings. But he immediately ran into trouble in the first inning when Ty Beers ripped a one-out single to plate Umbarger and give the Buckaroos a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs backed Reynolds immediately with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Four of the first five batters West sent to the plate reached base by way of either a walk or hit by pitch as Pendleton starter Ryan Stahl struggled to command his curveball.
Stahl walked Kellan Soriano with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Carson Van Dyke followed with an RBI single that gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
“Just knowing my teammates had my back was nice,” Reynolds sad. “It’s been a fun season and it sucks to see the seniors go. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
But the Buckaroos went right back to work in the second inning and the lead Reynolds was gifted quickly evaporated. Tanner Sweek singled and Kyle Field walked to leadoff the inning for Pendleton and put a runner a scoring position.
Reynolds battled back to strike out the next two batters he faced, but then, Umbarger laid into a high fastball and parked it over the left field fence to give Pendleton a lead that it would not surrender.
The Bulldogs continued to fight, and cut the lead to one run in the third inning when Blake Bowers tripled and later scored on a Porter Philips single.
Reynolds settled in on the mound from that point and completed clean innings in the fourth and the fifth. Midway through the sixth, he was forced to exit the game after he hit the maximum pitch count of 84.
“If you look how much he struggled to start, but then battled to keep it at one run for us, that was a heck of a pitching performance,” Lien said of Reynolds. “That’s his MO; he will grind through hard stuff and he did that today for us.”
While Reynolds found his groove, the West bats battled for an elusive fourth run, but never found it. Down to their final three out in the seventh, with their 1-2-3 hitters due up, it looked like they might deliver some late-game dramatics once again.
Bowers hammered a one-out single to center, but Pendleton reliever Chris Large retired Luke Killinger and Phillips in order to end the game.
“(Pendleton) just hit the ball really well,” Bowers said. “They knew what to do in tight situations. They were all-around good on defense. … We’re gonna miss the seniors. Just gonna miss playing with my friends.”