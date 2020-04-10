Prep baseball: Taylor Holder went from 'talented' freshman to one of the top players in the state

Crescent Valley head coach Ryan Starwalt knew better than anybody what Taylor Holder was capable of as a baseball player.
But still, even Starwalt hadn’t expected to find two-dozen top-tier college coaches blowing up his phone one day in summer 2018 asking about the hard-throwing right-hander. Michigan, Notre Dame and countless other powerhouse schools all wanted to talk with him about Holder.
“I called Taylor and was like, ‘What happened today?’” Starwalt said.
Holder had spent the better part of two innings pumping fastballs by the Northwest's best high school baseball players at a showcase tournament. He topped out at 92 miles-per-hour and sat in the low 90’s for his entire outing. Plenty of top-notch college pitchers would kill for that kind of velocity; Holder had just reached it as a high school sophomore.
“That day he got, like, 10 offers. Something crazy,” Starwalt recalls.
The performance launched Holder onto the national scene and helped secure an offer to his dream school, University of Oregon, where he has committed to play next season. As his prep career winds down, Holder is set to finish as one of the more accomplished players to ever come through a Crescent Valley program that consistently produces college talent.
“I’ve had a lot of really good influences with Briley Knight, Kyle Killen and James Anderson,” Holder said of the trio of former Raiders who now play college ball. “So I was very welcomed to the program. And I felt like Starwalt did a good job with just getting me in the game and just starting my career off.”
While his performance at the showcase tournament had done plenty to boost Holder’s reputation, it also added an extra layer of pressure heading into his junior year.
“Everyone in the state knew who I was and I definitely felt like I had a target on my back with every team I pitched against,” Holder said. “But pressure is a good thing and I think that’s what helped me have such a good junior year as well.”
Holder earned Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year honors last season and was an all-state selection after starring on the mound and in the outfield. He led Class 5A in stolen bases and RBIs and hit .451 with five home runs. He also led the state with 76 strikeouts and recorded a tidy 1.69 ERA.
Long before he was lighting up radar guns and racking up awards, though, Holder was just trying to fight his way on the CV’s varsity roster as a freshman.
“He was such a great athlete he made middle school baseball look pretty easy,” said Starwalt, who was an assistant coach with the Raiders during Holder’s first two seasons. “But his skills weren't really refined and I don’t know if baseball was his passion as he came into high school.”
It didn’t take long for him to force his coaches’ hand and start practicing with varsity. Soon, he was making athletic plays in the outfield and throwing harder than many of the Raiders' varsity players. But it was a less glamorous moment that caught Starwalt’s attention.
In a tune-up game before the state playoffs, Holder got plunked by an 87 mile per-hour fastball from Lincoln star Baxter Halligan, who now pitches at Division 1 Point Loma.
“He just took it off his shoulder and sprinted down the line,” Starwalt said. “I’m thinking, ‘Alright, this isn’t your average freshman.’ The next game he hits a triple.”
A week later, in the state semifinals, Holder launched a homer off Crater’s all-state left-hander, Larson Kindreich.
“We were just trying to get him on the basepaths and let him run because he’s so fast,” Ethan Krupp, who was a sophomore for the Raiders at the time, said. “Instead, he comes in and hits an absolute bomb. It was a no-doubter and it definitely got us going.”
Holder built on the momentum from his freshman season and began working with former Oregon State star Kevin Gunderson at his pitching academy in West Linn the next winter. Gunderson trains some of the top prep pitchers in the state and said Holder’s natural athleticism and work ethic in the weight room immediately jumped out to him.
“He’s extremely strong physically,” Gunderson said. “But with that strength, he’s still really athletic. I was really confident his velocity was going to start to climb because he had that strength in his body — for him, it was just about becoming comfortable, really understanding how to become a pitcher.”
The pair worked to develop his slider, which Holder believes is now his best pitch. During his junior season, he began mixing it in more often and found ways to disguise it in order to keep hitters off balance.
“That was a pitch that he’s worked really, really hard on over the years. It pairs really well with his fastball,” Gunderson said. “This winter we really worked on developing his changeup. All of his pitches complement one another.”
Holder will not have a senior season as the OSAA has canceled all spring sports for 2020, a disappointment for all athletes involved. He said this year’s CV team would have been on par with the group that made a run to the state title game his sophomore year.
During that playoff campaign, Holder delivered his favorite baseball memory of his career when the Raiders faced defending champion Churchill In the state semifinals. He held the Lancers to three runs over five innings, and after CV had built up a large lead, he left the game so he would be fresh to pitch the state title game four days later.
But Churchill rallied back to cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 in the sixth inning. So Starwalt rolled the dice and sent Holder back to the mound in the seventh after he had spent an inning playing in center field.
“And he just came back in and shoved against probably the best team we faced all year,” Krupp recalls. “Nothing changed for him — it was just 88, 89, nasty slider. It was just three up, three down and we’re going to the ‘ship.”
University of Portland coach Connor Lambert saw the gutsy performance from the stands and offered Holder a scholarship on the spot — months before the rest of the nation took notice.
“That was a really big deal for me at the time and it still is,” Holder said.
Holder’s performance propelled the Raiders to their first ever title game after they had stumbled in the semifinals each of the past two seasons.
“It was such a good team bonding experience; we were like, ‘Wow, we really did that,” Holder said. “CV had never gone to a state championship before. So it was really a special thing for the whole team and for the coaches.”
Holder will now set his sights on college as he looks to start a new journey in Eugene. He has spent his entire life in Corvallis and grew up a diehard Beaver fan. But former Oregon assistant Jay Uhlman made him feel extremely welcome during the recruiting process, and Holder believes UO will give him a chance to contribute right away at both the plate and on the mound.
It also offered something his hometown couldn’t.
“For me, a big thing was kind of getting out of Corvallis to get new experiences,” Holder said. “I felt that would really help me grow as a person.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!