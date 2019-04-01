SWEET HOME — Philomath was getting its offense going for the first time in the middle innings when Sweet Home was heating up again.
The visiting Warriors scored twice in the fourth inning and one more in the top of a decisive fifth to close within 4-3. But the host Huskies came back with five in the bottom and two more in the sixth.
That helped Sweet Home hold on for an 11-7 win Monday in the opener of an Oregon West Conference baseball series in the drizzle at Husky Field.
“Looking back on a lot of games, we could have been the team that just folded right there,” said Colton Smith, the Huskies’ starting pitcher. “We came out swinging the bat and made things happen, which made it a lot nicer for me because it’s a lot easier to throw with an eight-run lead than a one-run lead.”
Philomath (6-4, 3-1) got its two runs in the fourth on a Dylan Bennett single to score Brooks Stearns, who led off with a double, followed by a Brody Hinter sacrifice fly. The Warriors kept Sweet Home (6-3-1, 4-0) from making much noise in the bottom and then got another run in the fifth with the help of a Cameron Ordway single, Adam Hernandez sacrifice bunt and a throwing error.
“(Smith) had our number in the first few innings and then we started stringing some at bats together, putting some swings on and getting some guys on base,” Philomath coach Levi Webber said.
Sweet Home’s first three batters reached safely in the fifth, capped by Travis Thorpe’s RBI single to left. A one-out walk to Gavin Nichols loaded the bases.
Nate Jeppsen drove in a run with a grounder and was safe on the play thanks to a Philomath fielding error. Zachary Zanona added a RBI single, Nate Virtue brought one home on a ground out and Zach Luttmer finished the scoring in that frame with another run-scoring single.
Philomath left the bases loaded in the sixth before Sweet Home added two more in the bottom half, both with two outs.
A Nichols single drove in Aiden Tyler, who led off with a single and advanced on a stolen base and wild pitch. Two errors on a Jeppsen grounder allowed Nichols to come around and score.
“It shows we’re resilient,” Huskies coach John Best said. “When they came back and scored I challenged them to have quality at bats and they responded very well. Our hits were starting to land. We were having really good baserunning. We were aggressive.”
Sweet Home showed the strength of its offense as eight different players recorded RBIs. Smith and Thorpe each had two.
Luttmer had three hits in the 2-spot and, following him in order in the lineup, two each for Smith, Tyler and Thorpe.
“Without a doubt we can all swing it, one through 15,” Smith said. “Whether we all choose to do it on any given day, that’s a different story.”
Bennett and Stearns each had two hits for Philomath, which made the game interesting with four runs in the top of the seventh with no hits and the help of a combined five walks and two hit batters by Sweet Home relievers Zanona and Virtue.
Smith went six innings on the mound, allowed six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Marshall Brattain, Philomath's starter, threw five innings. He gave up 11 hits and three walks while striking out two.
Both coaches agreed that at least in part the three-game series was going to be a good measuring stick for Oregon West play. Each opened their league schedules with sweeps of teams not likely to compete for the OWC title.
“I’m excited we jumped on them because that’s a good team,” Best said. “I think Philomath is going to be one of the top teams in the league. It helps us see what kind of club we have.”
Added Webber: “I think we have some confidence in our ability. But when you’ve got a good team like Sweet Home, you’ve got to show up and play and make sure that you take advantage of every opportunity you get.”
The teams are slated to continue their series Wednesday at Philomath and Thursday at Sweet Home.