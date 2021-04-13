Prep baseball: Spartans take care of business in season-opener

Season-openers can be a mixed bag of results as teams continue the process of shaking off the rust and building chemistry.

Corvallis High, like schools around the state, had just one week of practice to prepare for the start of its truncated spring season. But the Spartans handled Tuesday’s baseball opener against visiting Dallas without the least bit of nerves outwardly creeping up.

Pitchers Max Gregg and Karsten Sullivan combined to allow just one hit and all six of the Spartans’ hits produced runs in an 11-1 win in five innings at Taylor Field.

“I saw them battle a lot and be able to stay focused on what they needed to do today. It was cool to see because we’ve been working a lot on that,” said Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg, a CHS alum and former Major League pitcher who coached his first game as leader of the program.

The Spartans didn’t let the mistakes made by their opponents rub off on them. The Dragons committed five errors, including three on one play, and five Dallas pitchers walked a total of nine batters.

Corvallis kept the pressure on with runs in each of the first three innings then used a five-spot in the fifth, capped by Ash Kirsten’s two-run grounded single up the middle, to end the contest early on the 10-run rule.