The West Albany High baseball and softball teams are each a win away from playing for their respective 5A state titles.
Both will be in action on Tuesday: the baseball team is home against Pendleton at 5 p.m. while the softball team heads to Redmond to take on Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.
Santiam Christian’s baseball team is also in the 3A semifinals and will be home against Warrenton at 5 p.m.
The West baseball team is in the semis after falling short in the quarterfinals of the 6A tournament last year. The Bulldogs finished tied for third in the Mid-Willamette Conference and went on the road to knock off No. 3 seed Churchill on Friday night, 5-4.
West, seeded sixth, defeated No. 11 seed Hood River Valley last Wednesday in the round of 16.
The Bulldogs (18-8) will face a Pendleton team that is seeded seventh and coming off a 6-0 win at Crescent Valley last Friday. The Buckaroos edged No. 10 Wilsonville in the round of 16 before picking up the road win over the Raiders, who were second in the MWC.
Pendleton has been on a tear, winning 13 of its last 15 games, and has shut out three of its last six opponents. West is 12-4 in its last 16.
The winner advances to play either No. 1 Central or No. 4 Thurston for the title on Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The West softball team is looking to win its first state title since capturing the 5A crown in 2011. The Bulldogs need one more win to have that chance and they will have to go on the road to get it.
Seeded No. 4, West dominated its first two opponents, smoking Churchill 18-1 in five innings before belting five homers — two by sophomore shortstop Ellie Babbitt — in a 9-3 win over Pendleton on Friday.
Ridgeview is 22-2 and edged MWC foe Central 3-2 at home on Friday to reach the semis. The Ravens opened with an 11-0 thumping of North Bend in the round of 16.
One of the Ravens’ two losses did come at the hands of Pendleton, 9-3. They then won their next six games but a combined score of 84-2, and have a 41-0 win over Wilsonville early in the season.
West is 24-3 and has won five straight since a 5-2 loss to Dallas, the only MWC loss for the Bulldogs.
The winner advances to take on either No. 3 Hillsboro or No. 7 seed Dallas for the title on Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
The Santiam Christian baseball team is in the 3A semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Eagles twice reached the title game, winning it all in 2015 and falling short of a repeat in 2016.
SC (21-6) is the No. 3 seed and takes on No. 7 Warrenton on Tuesday at home. The teams met at SC on March 29 with the Eagles wining 8-1.
The Eagles slipped past Salem Academy 9-7 in the round of 16, then scored six times in the sixth to knock off No. 11 seed Taft last Friday in the quarters.
Warrenton (18-6) defeated Burns 6-1 in the round of 16, its first game since May 11, then upset No. 2 Brookings-Harbor, 3-2, in the quarters.
The winner advances to the title game and will meet either No. 1 Pleasant Hill or No. 4 La Pine, on Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Three of SC’s six losses came to league opponents Pleasant Hill (two) and La Pine.