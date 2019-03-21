JOHN DAY — The Santiam Christian baseball team cruised to an 8-2 victory over Nestucca on Thursday in the opening round of the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament at McConnell Field.
Patrick Otis was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Ben Galceran was 2 for 2 with a triple to lead SC. Logan Beem and Nolan Black were both 2 for 3.
The Eagles (3-1) play host Grant Union at 1 p.m. Friday in their next tournament game.
Philomath 9, Stayton 8
PHILOMATH — The Warriors remained undefeated in Oregon West Conference play by edging Stayton in eight innings. Philomath thus swept its opening league series, winning the opener and the finale by one run.
Philomath (3-2, 3-0) plays Douglas and Estacada on Monday at the Yaquina Bay Classic at Newport High School in its next action.
South Albany 11, St. Helens 1
South won its first game of the year by snapping a three-game losing streak in the nonleague contest at SAHS.
The RedHawks (1-3) face Skyview, Idaho, on March 28 in their opening game at the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic Baseball Tournament in Boise in their next action.
Sweet Home 16, Woodburn 4
WOODBURN — Sweet Home completed a sweep of its opening Oregon West Conference series by topping Woodburn in a game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
The Huskies outscored Woodburn 36-6 in winning all three games.
Sweet Home (3-3, 3-0) plays Sutherlin and Hidden Valley on Monday at the Hidden Valley Tournament in its next games.
Junction City 11, Harrisburg 5
JUNCTION CITY — Harrisburg stepped up a class and lost to 4A Junction City in a nonleague game.
The Eagles (2-3) play Blanchet Catholic on Tuesday at the Stayton Tournament in their next game.
Monroe 16, Toledo 1
TOLEDO — Monroe topped Toledo in the nonleague game to bounce back from Tuesdaya's nonleague loss at Umpqua Valley Christian.
Monroe (4-1) hosts Oakland in a doubleheader Friday.
Amity 9, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — The Lions suffered their third loss in a row in the nonleague game. Jefferson (1-4) plays another nonleague game at Willamina on Friday.
Softball
SCAPPOOSE — Corvallis and Scappoose played to an 11-11 standoff in a game stopped by darkness after eight innings.
Maddison Morrison had two doubles and Sydney Conklin doubled for CHS (0-1-1), which returns to action next Thursday and Friday at the Hillsboro Tournament.
Friday's scheduled game with Milwaukie probably won't be played because of Milwaukie's scheduling conflicts.
Lakeridge 3, West Albany 2
LAKE OSWEGO — Lakeridge edged the Bulldogs to snap their four-game winning streak in the 6A-5A matchup.
West (4-1) plays South Eugene and Eagle Point on Monday at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational in its next games.
Philomath 2, Cascade 0
PHILOMATH — Philomath blanked Cascade to complete a three-game sweep of the Cougars in the opening series of the Oregon West Conference play.
It was the fourth win in a row for the Warriors. They host La Grande at 2 p.m. Saturday in their next game.
Toledo 10, Monroe 0
TOLEDO — The Boomers topped Monroe in the nonleague game, which was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.
Monroe (1-2) hosts Warrenton in a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
Cascade Christian 9, Harrisbsurg 8
MEDFORD — Harrisburg suffered its first loss of the season in the nonleague game. The Eagles (5-1) host Dayton in a doubleheader at noon Saturday in their next start.
Sweet Home 5, Stayton 2
SWEET HOME — The Huskies knocked off visiting Stayton in the Oregon West Conference game.
Sweet Home (3-1, 2-1) plays Redmond and Ridgeview on Monday at the Redmond Tournament.