ADAIR VILLAGE — Warrenton routinely got runners on base Friday afternoon but couldn’t do much with them.
Santiam Christian’s pitchers and the defense behind them were up to the task of limiting the damage. The offense wasn’t bad either.
The visiting Warriors had runners in scoring position in six of seven innings but came away with just one run in the Eagles’ 8-1 win in the final game of the Santiam Christian baseball tournament.
SC sophomore Joe MaQatish allowed just one run in five innings despite giving up four hits and six walks.
His biggest escape came in the second, when he walked the bases loaded after a leadoff strikeout. He responded by striking out the next two batters.
MaQatish, a left-hander, was pitching for the fourth time this season after not playing baseball as a freshman last spring.
“Joe is learning and growing,” Eagles coach Matt Nosack said. “We let him go today, let him stretch out a little bit and he got himself in trouble a couple times. But then he got himself out of it.”
Santiam Christian (6-2) took the lead for good with three runs in the second.
Ely Kennel followed a Patrick Otis leadoff triple with a double to right field to open the scoring. MaQatish added a two-out RBI single through the left side, and two batters later Logan Beem singled to left to make it 3-0.
Warrenton (3-2) got runners to second and third in the third with the help of two walks. MaQatish ended that threat with a strikeout.
The Warriors put pressure on again in the fourth, but a throw from Eagles right fielder Devin Premsingh started a relay that saw catcher Mason Wirth tag out a runner at the plate to get SC back to the dugout.
Kennel’s triple to right-center in the fifth scored two in a stretch that saw six straight Eagles reach base safely. Wirth and MaQatish added RBI singles. Wirth’s single in the sixth scored a run after Otis was hit by a pitch for the second time and Kennel beat out an infield grounder for a hit.
MaQatish sandwiched a walk in the fifth with two strikeouts to finish his time on the mound.
Nosack said MaQatish has developed a slider and got comfortable with it in the bullpen. He used it to get two outs in the fifth.
Facing SC reliever Sean Riley, Warrenton had two runners on in the sixth before Riley struck out the final batter. The Warriors had two more on again with one out in the seventh. Riley got a strikeout and a pop-up to end the game.
“We had good timing on the defense and clutch pitching,” said Otis, a senior shortstop.
Kennel, a freshman, had three hits and three RBIs to lead the 13-hit attack. Wirth and MaQatish had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Otis also had two hits.
The Eagles bounced back from an up-and-down three-game stint at a tournament in John Day last week. They won two 10-0 games — beating Riddle in five innings and Sisters in six — before dispatching Warrenton.
“We have improved a lot coming from when we got 10-runned out in John Day, and just have improved so much since then,” Otis said. “I think we hit the ball really well compared to how we did in John Day. Not a lot of errors. Our outfield was great today.”
Nosack said his team “turned a corner” in last week’s trip and that it showed this week.
“I think the guys are figuring out how we want them to do things and what their approach needs to be and what their focus needs to be. So we’re growing,” the coach said.
Kennel, the school’s varsity quarterback in the fall and a varsity basketball player in the winter, has shown that he’s one of the baseball team’s most versatile players.
The freshman plays the infield — third base on Friday — and also pitches.
“He’s a very developed, athletic kid. He has developed his baseball skill to go along with his athleticism. The sky is kind of the limit for him,” Nosack said. “It’s fun to see him swing the bat the way he has the last couple of games. The better the pitching is, the better he likes it.”