The Crescent Valley High baseball team had lofty expectations going into the season.
The Raiders lost in the 5A title game last year and wanted another shot. They entered the 2019 playoffs as the second seed and looked like a favorite to reach their goal.
Instead, their season came to an abrupt end at home on Friday with a 6-0 loss to seventh-seeded Pendleton in the quarterfinals.
“Obviously we didn’t get to where our goal was but honestly I couldn’t be more proud of the group,” CV senior Ben Leid said. “The strides that our pitchers made on the mound especially with Ethan Krupp and Taylor Holder and even our hitters, especially Sawyer Cleveland, Gage Mills, Walker Riney and Taylor and Ethan. We were all a great group and we made huge strides this year and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done. Even though we came up short, I’m still really happy with this group."
Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings. Krupp, who was CV’s starting pitcher, had four of his five strikeouts through the third and looked sharp.
The Buckaroos’ bats broke through in the fourth with singles by Quinn Doherty and Ryan Stahl before Tanner Sweek knocked them in with a two-run double that dropped just inside fair territory in right field.
“It definitely kind of feels like the state championship last year,” Krupp said. “We couldn’t really get the bats going early or kind of at all. They had that clutch hit down the line that kind of got their rally going and they just kind of kept putting good at-bats together from there. I just tried to do my best to compete, do what I could to keep us in the game.”
Pendleton made it 3-0 in the fifth when Ty Beers doubled in Justin Duso and then added another in the sixth when Sweek led off with a single and went on to score on Kyle Field’s single.
Krupp was replaced by Cleveland in the sixth and gave coach Ryan Starwalt a hug before heading off the mound.
“For me, coming into this game I knew it was going to be the last home start that I was ever going to have at CV and it was just kind of emotional before the game for me personally,” Krupp said. “When Starwalt came out I kind of figured out I was going to come out, so it was a little like the realization kind of set in that this was the last time I’d be pitching on the mound. It was a little emotional for me.”
Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to make contact but came away empty. The crusher came in the bottom of the sixth when Holder and Krupp singled with one out and Roam Neff drew a walk to load the bases with two away but CV could not convert.
“They put good swings on balls and made them drop in play and we hit balls hard at times and they just got caught by people and when that happens, you say 'rats' and move on to the next guy,” Leid said. “Eventually we ran out of chances, but wishing Pendleton luck going forward.”
Pendleton added two runs in the top of the seventh.
“Ultimately, today wasn’t our day and baseball is like that sometimes,” Leid said. “We wanted to go farther, but today wasn’t ours, it was Pendleton’s. I’m still proud of what the group did.”