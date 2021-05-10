Prep baseball: Raiders' offense struggles in loss to Foxes

Added McDonald: “He had that slider going and spotted his fastball up. When we did hit it, it kind of went to people. It was just hard to create something.”

The Raiders were looking to erase their early hole after producing just one baserunner in the first two frames.

Caleb Kelley drew Waples’ only base-on-balls of the contest before Jenssen, batting in the No. 9 spot, send a no-doubter over the right field wall to make it 5-2.

“He was missing the zone with his off-speed pitches,” Jenssen said. “So I got ahead, it was a 3-1 count. He kind of left one over the plate, a little outside, I took it outside-in and got ahold of it.”

Waples retired the next three batters, and CV’s only runner to reach base over the next two innings came via a fielding error with one out in the fourth.

Jackson VanEyk, the Raiders’ starting pitcher, had his team’s only other hit with a two-out single in the second.

The senior right-hander gave up five hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in five innings. He struck out three in the first and third innings and two in the fourth.