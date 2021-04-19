Prep baseball: Free bases, lack of extended rallies catches up with RedHawks

Alex Nakagawa relieved Dallas starter Lucas Lefever to start the fourth and pitched the final four innings. The Dragons pitchers walked six batters and the defense committed four errors behind them.

Patrick and Seiber had each two hits and Gerber and Patrick two RBIs for the RedHawks, who are scheduled to play at Central on Wednesday before hosting Crescent Valley on Friday.

Luke Hess and Owen Hess both had two hits and three RBIs for the Dragons, who have now given up 35 runs in three games.

Kidd said he’s liked the progress he’s seen from his team, which officially started practice two weeks ago before jumping into its schedule last week.

He said was a challenge not having his full team together until the football season was completed, but he said seniors and others with varsity experience have stepped up in practices and games to be leaders and setting the culture. He said he’s looking forward to seeing where the positive steps forward take the team.