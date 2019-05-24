ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian coach Matt Nosack has a favorite drill that he has run his Eagles players through at several practices this year.
Essentially, each player on the team has to lay down a quality bunt in a squeeze scenario and they have to do it in perfect order. If one player fails to execute, then they go back to the start and the first batter bunts again.
“Some days it goes really quick, but two days ago, our coach about threw his arm off,” Nosack laughed. “But it’s about, pitch-by-pitch, the pressure builds. … Each guy has to step up and do his job.”
On Friday, with their season on the line, the Eagles saw a similar situation arise and executed when it mattered. Santiam Christian junior Mason Wirth placed a flawless bunt on a suicide squeeze play in the bottom of the sixth to plate Josh Verdeyen for the go ahead run in the Eagles’ 12-6 victory over Taft in the 3A state quarterfinals.
“It’s really fun to be in a situation like that,” Wirth said. “Just putting behind a bad outing elsewhere and coming back to help my team anyway I can. It was just nice to help us win a ballgame.”
While SC’s victory ultimately came by a wide margin, the game was deadlocked at 6-6 for two innings as both teams tried aggressively to grind out a run. Finally, in the sixth, Verdeyen reached on a leadoff walk before later scoring on Wirth’s bunt. After that, the SC bats came to life.
Sean Riley crushed a two-run single to center two batters later to bust the game open, and the Eagles tacked on three runs after that as they batted around.
“We had guys step up in so many different ways,” Nosack said. “When we squeezed there at the end, I was thinking one run and maybe we can hang on. … But that was a big momentum play and we kind of opened the floodgates there. I’m just really proud of the way the guys competed pitch by pitch today.”
The Eagles came into the afternoon as the No. 3 seed in the tournament, but found themselves in an early hole against a No. 11 Taft team that reached the state semifinals last season with much of the same squad it fielded on Friday.
Wirth got the start on the mound for SC, but immediately encountered trouble when Cody Knott crushed a run-scoring double in the first to put Taft ahead 1-0. In the second, the Tigers chased Knott after they took a 4-0 lead on Trenton Fisher’s two-run double.
“(They) were just able to hit any pitch I threw,” Wirth said. “If I made a mistake, they made me pay for it. ... We’ve played them three times this year and they’ve given us really solid games all three times. They have a good team out there.”
But the Eagles immediately backed Wirth in the bottom of the second, when they responded with four runs of their own to tie the game. An inning later, SC took a 6-4 lead on a double to right from Rylan Kutsch.
Both teams had played playoff games two days earlier, and each was forced to use multiple pitchers Friday to get through the game. Junior lefty Nolan Black relieved Wirth in the second and tossed 3⅔ innings while holding the Tigers to two runs as the Eagles staged their comeback.
“It was all hands on deck today,” Nosack said. “We started Mason — he had a tough start two days ago, but we wanted to run him back out. … We knew that Nolan could give us some innings and we stretched him as far as he could go. He did a great job of getting us to the last six outs.”
Now, for the second straight year, SC is headed to the state semifinals. The Eagles will face off with No. 7 Warrenton at home on Tuesday.