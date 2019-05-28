ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian’s drive to the OSAA 3A baseball championship game ended one stop short of Keizer Station when it fell 7-5 to Warrenton in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored once and had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh. But Warrenton pitcher Gabe Breitmeyer bounced off the mound to bare-hand a chopper by Vandon Haugen; his throw to first nipped the streaking Haugen by a couple steps to end the game.
Had the ball eluded Breitmeyer, two runs would have scored, as SC third baseman Ben Galceran and second baseman Patrick Otis were off and running from third and second, respectively, on the full-count pitch.
The seventh-seeded Warriors (19-6) thus advanced to Volcanoes Stadium for Friday’s title-game matchup against La Pine. Third-seeded SC (21-7) ended its season.
Some uncharacteristic defensive misplays and mental errors hurt the Eagles, who took a five-game winning streak into the semifinals after eliminating Salem Academy and Taft in the first two rounds.
“Normally (defense) is our strength, we’re solid picking the ball and throwing it across the diamond,” SC coach Matt Nosack said. “It seemed we were a little tight and didn’t get unwound until Vandon made that diving catch in center field” to rob Warrenton’s Dalton Knight of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.
“Once we did that we loosened up and started to play but we’d just given away too much. I don’t know how many unearned runs they had, but it was enough.”
SC scored twice in the sixth to cut Warrenton’s lead to 7-4. Singles by Ely Kennel, Galceran and Otis scored a run in the seventh and Devin Premsingh was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases, setting the stage for Breitmeyer’s final play.
“I’m glad we battled at the end,” Nosack said. “The way this team competed is something I’ll take with me from this season. We got back in it and we were one swing away.
“Today they made more plays and we gave them too many opportunities. If you do that against quality teams, it’s tough. We had a chance to come back and walk it off,” but just came up short.
SC starting pitcher Sean Riley doubled, singled, scored once and drove in a run. He struck out four in six innings; reliever Nolan Black fanned two in a perfect seventh.
Kennel was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI; Otis drove in a run and catcher Mason Wirth doubled and scored once.
Riley said SC “was pushing a little too hard, especially after last year,” when the Eagles lost to Horizon Christian at home in the semifinals. “We worked hard and came out with everything we had today.
“It was good to see the seniors go out” with a good season, “and to see everybody grow,” he added. “Our whole pitching staff is coming back, and most of our infield and most of our outfield (return too) so we should have a pretty solid team next year.”