Crescent Valley High junior Taylor Holder was named the Mid-Willamette Conference’s baseball player of the year while West Albany’s Chase Reynolds was the co-pitcher of the year with Central’s Kaleb Kantola.
Central’s Tom Roberts was named the coach of the year after guiding the Panthers to the MWC title.
CV’s Sawyer Cleveland won the Gold Glove for pitchers and Lebanon’s Curtis Jones won a Gold Glove for the outfield.
For the Raiders, Ben Leid (catcher), Ethan Krupp (first base), Holder (outfield) and Cleveland (DH/utility) made the first team. Roam Neff (infield) and Walker Riney were on the second team with Damian Avalos (infield) and Ian Gimino (outfield) earning honorable mention.
West’s Reynolds (pitcher), Caleb Beach (infield) and Blake Bowers (outfield) made the first team while Cody Wirth (catcher), Porter Phillips (outfield) and Kellan Soriano (DH/utility) made the second team. Ezra Lopez (pitcher), Gabe Jacques (catcher), Luke Killinger (first base), Justin Ramirez (infield) and Wyatt Javage (infield) all received honorable mention.
Corvallis’ Noah Greenblatt and Azel Bumpus (infield) were named to the second team with Bora Haller (pitcher), Luke Zalesky (infield), Ethan Hurt (infield) and Logan Steeves (outfield) earning honorable mention.
Lebanon’s Zach Goodwin (pitcher) made the second team and Dylan Studer (pitcher), Joey Starr (catcher), Dylan Jorgensen (infield) and Curtis Jones (outfield) made honorable mention.
South Albany’s Tyler Seiber (outfield) was on the second team with Ryan Patrick (pitcher), Ethan VanDelinder (catcher), Aaron Thomas (first base), Jordan Humphries (infield) and Andrew Clinton (DH/utility) receiving honorable mention.