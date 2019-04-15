Ethan Krupp made the most of a miserable Monday afternoon at Taylor Field.
Crescent Valley High’s senior first baseman doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs to lead the Raiders to a 13-4 victory over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped after five innings by the inclement weather.
“It definitely does,” Krupp replied when asked if three knocks was an acceptable tradeoff for two hours spent standing in a steady downpour that transformed Taylor Field into an unplayable mess.
“It definitely helps having a lot of confidence in my swing,” he added. “The work I did in the offseason made for a good feeling out there.”
Krupp doubled in a run in the first and added an RBI single in a five-run second inning. He capped a four-run third inning with a two-run single that gave the Raiders an insurmountable 10-0 advantage.
Corvallis answered with four runs in the fourth to trim that lead to 10-4. CV countered with three in the fifth and the game was called by mutual agreement after the home half.
The tarp was pulled about 30 minutes before the game and field conditions quickly became marginal. The steady rain puddled throughout the infield skin and fielders slipped and sloshed through a bog-like outfield that rendered cleats useless.
“I could only speak for first base, but it was a swamp,” Krupp said. “Early it wasn’t too bad, but it just got progressively worse as the rain kept coming down.”
Right fielder Ian Gimino doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run for CV. Center fielder Taylor Holder had a two-run triple and scored three times; pitcher Sawyer Cleveland went the distance and had five strikeouts.
Third baseman Azel Bumpus doubled, singled and scored and second baseman Luke Zalesky doubled, singled and had an RBI for CHS. Pinch-hitter Bora Haller’s two-run single closed CHS’s four-run fourth, when Zalesky and pinch-hitter Keller Smith also had RBI singles.
The Raiders (12-1, 2-0) host Lebanon on Wednesday. They are unbeaten against 5A competition; their lone loss was to 6A West Salem on April 9. Their goal is to go one step further than in 2018, when they lost to Crater in the 5A championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
“Honestly I think we can do better,” Krupp said. “We learned to get through adversity early in the year, which was good for us and didn’t faze anyone.
“We’re just getting started with our entire lineup getting good at-bats, and playing a complete game.”
Coach Jason Farrimond told the Spartans (3-9, 0-3) a turnaround must start in Tuesday’s makeup MWC game at North Salem if they hope to make the postseason.
“We have to be more aggressive at the plate” to make the playoffs, he said. “We have to get cleaner defensively, but our biggest thing is, we get down at the plate and we take that on the field with us.
“If we can change what we’re doing offensively, our fielding will clean up. They have to believe in themselves to turn this thing around.
“We’ve put runs on the board late in games. If we can do that early, things will be different. Today we got into [Cleveland] late, and even early we hit some balls hard but right at somebody.”
Farrimond said improved weather would also be beneficial.
“You get tired of being stuck in the cage in practice,” he said. “It’s cold, it’s wet nobody wants to be out in the middle of this. Better weather would be very helpful.”