OSU roundup: Women's cross-country team wins PSU meet

The Beavers scored three more goals in the second half. Martinez posted her second in the 50th minute and was assisted by Jackson. Shortly after, in the 54th minute, junior Sophie Conrad posted her first goal of the season. In the 60th minute, McReynolds posted her second goal of the night with an assist from junior Maddie Tetz.

Senior Bridgette Skiba recorded four saves in goal. In the 54th minute, sophomore Hailey Coll took over in goal, recording three saves. The Beavers took six corner kicks and tallied seven shots on goal out of 10 shots total.

The Beavers will continue their road stretch in New Britain, Conn., as they challenge Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

Men's soccer

Oregon State picked up its third-straight win on the season with a 2-0 road victory over Portland on Friday.

Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi found the net with an assist from junior Adrian Crespo at the 31-minute mark to put the Beavers up 1-0 over the Pilots. In the 43rd minute, junior Sofiane Djeffal posted a goal to extend the Beavers' lead to 2-0.

Junior Adrian Fernandez notched two saves and recorded his 16th career solo shutout. Fernandez now holds the record for career solo shutouts, surpassing Peter Billmeyer's mark of 15.