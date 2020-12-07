OSAA pushes start date for practices to February 2021

The new calendar that was adopted Monday has fall sports moving to what is now deemed Season 2 and are set to begin in February with practices. Competition is set for March 1. Each season will be six weeks long.

As outdoor sports, both cross-country and soccer are permitted at this time by the OHA and Governor’s office. Volleyball, however, is tied to the Governor’s County Risk Level Guidance and will only be allowed in counties deemed as Lower, Moderate or High Risk.

As for football, it remains on the Governor’s prohibited list of activities. There were some talks about moving football later in the year but that idea was “not supported at this time due to concerns expressed by the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) regarding the impact that a later contact football season would require modifications to the Fall 2021 football season,” the press release stated.

Season 3 will be the traditional spring activities of baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track & field, which are permitted by state guidance as outdoor activities. This season begins April 5 and runs into the third week in May.