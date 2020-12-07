OSAA pushes start date for practices to February 2021

The high school sports seasons have been pushed back until at least February 2021, the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board announced on Monday.
The return to high school athletics in Oregon were to begin Dec. 28 with practices for the winter season sports.
But the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the state and the fact that there has not been a change on the restrictions of prohibited activities by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority has forced the OSAA to delay the start of sports once again.
“Today’s decision by the Executive Board is another reminder of the impact the pandemic has had on Oregon students and schools,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in a press release. “While disappointed that we need to adjust our original schedule, we believe that keeping three distinct seasons, albeit in shortened seasons, maintains potential opportunities for all students moving forward.”
The press release stated that board members wanted it to be known that the OSAA and all member schools “are bound by the rules, regulations, and guidance set forth by the Governor’s Office and the OHA. Neither the OSAA Executive Board nor the OSAA Executive Director are able to waive state mandates or provide exceptions for certain activities or counties in the state. The OSAA staff continues to be in contact with the Governor’s Office, OHA and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to advocate for a safe return to in-person learning and high school activities.”
The new calendar that was adopted Monday has fall sports moving to what is now deemed Season 2 and are set to begin in February with practices. Competition is set for March 1. Each season will be six weeks long.
As outdoor sports, both cross-country and soccer are permitted at this time by the OHA and Governor’s office. Volleyball, however, is tied to the Governor’s County Risk Level Guidance and will only be allowed in counties deemed as Lower, Moderate or High Risk.
As for football, it remains on the Governor’s prohibited list of activities. There were some talks about moving football later in the year but that idea was “not supported at this time due to concerns expressed by the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) regarding the impact that a later contact football season would require modifications to the Fall 2021 football season,” the press release stated.
Season 3 will be the traditional spring activities of baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track & field, which are permitted by state guidance as outdoor activities. This season begins April 5 and runs into the third week in May.
That moves winter sports of swimming, basketball and wrestling into the new Season 4 time frame, which begins in mid-May and runs into late June. The reason for pushing winter sports so far out is to allow more time in the hopes for them to be taken off the prohibited list.
As of today, swimming is allowed outdoors for all counties and indoors for those counties not in the Extreme Risk metric.
Activities like choir and band/orchestra have been pushed back to the end of the school year to provide their programs the opportunity to rehearse in person if school district policy allows. Cheerleading and dance/drill culminating weeks have also been adjusted to allow more time for facilities to open or have weather improve enough to move outdoors.
The Executive Board also voted to extend Season 1 through Feb. 21 to allow training, workouts and even competitions to occur in those areas of the state that are allowed per the Governor’s Office, OHA guidance and local school district policy.
The Board plans to revisit participation limitations for all seasons, out-of-season coaching policies for the three seasons and the need for further decisions as a result of updated state guidance or changing risk level metrics at upcoming work sessions.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!