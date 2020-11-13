OSAA making plans for sports under state's guidance

After Brown’s announcement, Weber met virtually Friday with school superintendents throughout the state. He learned that new K-12 sports guidance surrounding the “freeze” is expected next week.

The OSAA in August released its revised calendar for the current school year with three distinct seasons from late December to late June with little overlap of the seasons.

Traditional winter sports activities will be held in January and February, fall sports in March and April and spring sports in May and June.

Contingency groups with representatives from each sport have been meeting regularly to determine what a season might look like and how the “culminating” or postseason week in each sport at the end of each season will be organized. The OSAA’s executive board, with representatives from throughout the state, has held work sessions every few weeks to discuss related issues.

The OSAA doesn’t have a hard deadline set at which time it must be decided if winter sports will begin as scheduled. But the executive board meets Dec. 7 and plans to make a decision by given, provided there is enough information available by then to make such a decision.