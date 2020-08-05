OSAA announces new school year calendar, with activities to start in late December

“I guess what it means for me is that we are going to be simplifying things in order to go out and line up and be productive,” Connor, in his second year as the Raiders' head coach, said. “It’s definitely not going to be as expansive of playbooks as it would be if we were playing in September and having July and August to install and work together.”

Last season, Crescent Valley was one of many schools around the state that was hit by a sharp decline in high school football participation. When the football season begins during the last week of February, that decline could be even more pronounced due to the overlapping sports season.

“Obviously as coaches we’re excited to be able to have a season, and the kids are excited,” Connor said. “But what it means for a coach and a kid is a lot different. We’re trying to figure out, ‘OK, what is our personnel going to look like? What can we install and be comfortable with during a compressed schedule… I think we’ll be just fine. But it’s definitely going to be watered down, for lack of a better term.”

Tony Matta, athletic director and football coach at Philomath High School, praised the OSAA’s plan for the fact that it gives student-athletes an opportunity to play a season — even if it isn’t going to be as long as some would hope.