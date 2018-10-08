The top three volleyball teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference will square off in a showdown that could determine the league champion.
Corvallis High will host West Albany and Dallas beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday as each will face each other in the three-team, round-robin event.
The host Spartans enter at 11-0 in conference play, a match up on West Albany (10-1) and two on Dallas (9-2). Corvallis and West each play Dallas before meeting each other around 7:30 p.m. (depends on length of earlier matches).
Corvallis edged West 3-2 in the first meeting of the season, winning 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10.
The Spartans swept Dallas while the Bulldogs needed five sets to win at home against the Dragons, taking the fifth set 15-13.
Corvallis and West have wrapped up two of the conference’s four playoff berths. Dallas needs just one more win to join them.
Silverton is 6-5 and holds a two-match lead over Lebanon for the final berth. Crescent Valley is 3-7.
Boys soccer
Corvallis and South Albany appear headed for a showdown at 7 p.m. on Saturday at South.
The Spartans are 3-0 entering the week while the RedHawks are 3-1, having won three straight since a loss to 2-1 setback to third-place Central (2-1-1).
But first both teams must win on Tuesday.
South will host Lebanon (0-3), which has been outscored 22-0 in MWC play.
Corvallis will host crosstown rival Crescent Valley at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Raiders have struggled this season at 0-7-2 overall and are 0-3 in the MWC.
West Albany, which has lost two straight, has a big week ahead. The Bulldogs are in sixth place — the top four automatically qualify for the postseason — and host teams ahead of them in Central on Tuesday and Silverton (2-1) on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Corvallis and Crescent Valley will square off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at CHS in a key girls soccer battle.
The Spartans (5-1-2, 1-1) are coming off a 2-1 loss to Silverton, their first of the season.
Crescent Valley is 3-3-1 overall and 1-0-1 in conference play and is coming off a 3-1 home win over Silverton on Oct. 2
Both teams are looking up at West Albany (3-0-1) and South Albany (3-1) in the standings.
West, coming off a 5-0 win at South last Thursday, is at Central (1-2-1) on Tuesday and at Silverton (1-1) on Wednesday.
South will try to bounce back at Lebanon (0-2-1) on Tuesday before heading to Corvallis on Thursday.
Football
With three weeks left, West Albany and Silverton appear headed for a football showdown in the regular-season finale at West.
Both are 6-0 heading into a week that sees the Bulldogs host Corvallis (2-4) on Thursday and Silverton meet Crescent Valley (4-2) on Friday.
Lebanon and CV are tied for third, a game ahead of Central (3-3). The Warriors knocked off Central last Friday while the Raiders have won two straight since falling to Central.
The Warriors will face a banged up South Albany (2-4) team that has lost three straight and is on the outside looking in at a postseason berth on Friday.
The RedHwaks are tied for sixth with Corvallis but only the top five from the conference make the playoffs.