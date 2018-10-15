Ozzie Ramirez’s goal in the final 10 seconds last Saturday put the South Albany High boys soccer team in position to claim at least a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title.
The goal sent the RedHawks to a 1-0 win over Corvallis, the state runner-up last season.
South coach Tony Vandermeer, who coached at Corvallis, compared Saturday’s tilt with the Spartans to some of the old-school Corvallis-Crescent Valley matchups in intensity.
“Both teams were working so hard and taking space away from each other,” he said. “Scoring a last-second goal like that was a pretty good feeling for our guys."
South can wrap up the school’s first boys soccer league title with wins over Crescent Valley (0-5) on Tuesday and Silverton (4-1) on Thursday.
Not bad for a team that graduated nine seniors off last year’s playoff side.
“So a bunch of these guys were juniors on JV and almost all are in new positions,” Vandermeer said. “To do the things we’ve done this year has been a blast to watch.”
Central is in second at 4-1-1 while Silverton and Corvallis are both in third at 4-1.
The RedHawks have now won five straight since a conference-opening 2-1 home loss to Central, a team that has defeated South three straight seasons.
It could have derailed the season, especially coming off a 3-0 loss at Summit three days earlier.
“We were fortunate right after that we had some games that kept us interested, playing the rivalry game with West and North Salem,” Vandermeer said. “… I think playing those guys right afterward helped us focus because we realized we’re not so great we just show up and win, we’ve got to work at it.”
Corvallis will look to bounce back and stay in the hunt by hosting Lebanon (0-5) on Tuesday and traveling to North Salem (2-2-1) on Thursday. Central and Silverton meet on Tuesday.
West Albany (2-4) has lost four straight and hosts Dallas (2-3) on Thursday.
Girls soccer
West Albany has won five straight girls soccer games since a scoreless tie with Crescent Valley to open the MWC season.
The Bulldogs (5-0-1) finally surrendered a goal in conference play last Wednesday in a big 2-1 win over Silverton (2-2).
West is at Dallas, which has played just two MWC games (0-2) while cancelling three (vs. Corvallis, CV and Silverton).
The Bulldogs close the regular season at home against Corvallis (3-1) next Monday.
Corvallis is at Lebanon (1-2-2) on Tuesday and home to North Salem (0-3-2) on Thursday before the showdown at West next Monday.
If the Spartans can’t make up their game with Dallas by Oct. 27, Corvallis would receive a forfeit win. The Dragons have struggled to field a full team this season.
South Albany (3-2-1) is in third place and hosts CV (2-1-1) on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at Silverton on Thursday. CV hosts Lebanon on Thursday.
Volleyball
Corvallis has wrapped up a share of the MWC volleyball title thanks to its 3-1 win over second-place West Albany last week.
The Spartans (14-0) will look to keep its undefeated conference campaign going at home against Central (3-11) on Thursday.
West (12-2) hosts fourth-place Silverton (8-5) on Thursday while the Foxes host Crescent Valley (3-11) on Tuesday needing one win to claim the final MWC playoff berth.
Lebanon (6-8) is in fifth and must win out and have Silverton lose its last three matches to force a tie. The Warriors are at Central on Tuesday. One at-large team will make the postseason based on the OSAA rankings.
South Albany (3-11) hosts North Salem (3-11) on Tuesday and third-place Dallas (10-4) on Thursday.
Football
Crescent Valley has won three straight and appears to be gearing up for a postseason football run.
The Raiders (5-2) enter this week tied with Lebanon for third place and locked up one of the MWC’s five playoff berths with a big home win over previously undefeated Silverton last Friday.
CV will head to Lebanon to take on the Warriors on Friday. The Raiders close the season at home against 1-6 McKay while the Warriors host 1-6 North Salem.
With CV’s win over Silverton (6-1), West Albany (7-0) is alone in first place. The Bulldogs, who have allowed just 48 points and pitched three shutouts — two in a row — is at Dallas (2-5) before hosting Silverton on Oct. 26.
Corvallis and South Albany are on the outside looking in at 2-5, two games back of Central (4-3) for the final playoff berth.
The Spartans host Central this Friday and close out the season at South Albany while the RedHawks are at North Salem this Friday. Central closes the season at home with Dallas, which is also 2-5.