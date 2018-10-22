The Corvallis High boys soccer team can wrap up the Mid-Willamette Conference title this week and may not even need a win or tie against West Albany on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
The Spartans, who rebounded from a tough 1-0 loss in the closing seconds to South Albany on Oct. 13 with wins over Lebanon (13-0) and North Salem (2-1) last week, will know exactly what they need on Tuesday, when the rest of the conference plays.
Corvallis enters the week 6-1 and regained control of the conference after the RedHawks (5-1-2) tied twice last week after their big win over the Spartans.
Central enters the finale with a 5-1-1 mark and takes on 2-5 Dallas on Tuesday. If the Panthers win, the Spartans would need at least a tie to share the title and a victory to win it outright.
A Central loss or tie and the Spartans will be the outright champs regardless of their outcome against the 3-4 Bulldogs.
Silverton (4-2-1) closes out the season at 0-7 Lebanon and has wrapped up the fourth and final playoff berth from the league regardless since it holds the tiebreaker over North Salem (3-3-1), which is at 1-5-1 Crescent Valley.
Corvallis (2), South Albany (3), Central (4) and Silverton (5) all enter the week in the top 5 in the OSAA power rankings, which determine seeding. The rankings freeze on Saturday night and the postseason begins on Oct. 30.
Girls soccer
Corvallis (7-1) wrapped up the MWC girls title on Monday with its 2-0 win at West Albany (6-1-1). In addition to the Spartans, the Bulldogs, Crescent Valley and Silverton have all advanced to the postseason.
CV enters the week 4-1-1 and faces Central (1-5-1) on Tuesday. The Raiders will get a forfeit win over Dallas if the teams don’t make up that game by Saturday.
Silverton is 4-2 and may also receive a forfeit win from Dallas. The Foxes are at Lebanon (1-4-2).
South Albany wrapped up the regular season last week with a 3-4-1 mark and can only make the postseason as the one at-large berth. The RedHawks enter the week ranked 16th.
Volleyball
With one match left, all four postseason berths are spoken for. Corvallis will look to close out an undefeated MWC campaign when the Spartans (15-0) head to fourth-place Silverton (9-6) on Tuesday.
West Albany (13-2) has wrapped up second place and will host South Albany (4-11) on Tuesday, while Dallas (11-4) is at North Salem.
CV (3-12) closes out the season at Lebanon (7-8) on Tuesday.
Football
West Albany and Silverton will battle it out for the MWC football title at Memorial Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs enter 8-0 while Silverton is 7-1.
Lebanon (6-2) is in third place and has won three straight, including a key battle with Crescent Valley (5-3) last Friday. The Warriors play host to North Salem (2-6).
The Raiders had their three-game win streak snapped and look to bounce back at home against McKay (1-7).
The real battle is for the fifth and final playoff berth after Corvallis (3-5) rolled past Central (4-4) last Friday at home. The Spartans need to win at South Albany (2-6) and have the Panthers lose at home to Dallas (2-6).
That would force a tie and the Spartans own that based on last Friday’s win.