LEBANON — The talent and skill are there. It’s just a matter of execution and cleaning up mistakes.

That’s the message from Lebanon football coach Troy Walker early in the season as his team chases a 5A state playoff berth.

The path to the state playoffs got steeper with last Friday's 36-20 loss at Dallas. That put the Warriors at 0-3 heading into this coming Friday's home against Corvallis (2-1), a team that was winless in 2022 but has some traction with two straight wins.

Lebanon started with defeats at home to McKay (31-28) and at West Albany (58-44), games in which they led but saw it fall apart.

“That if we can manage us, that’s kind of been our theme, that we’re a pretty solid football team,” Walker said last week of the opening two contests. “But just our miscues against teams in this league are too difficult to overcome. Right now we haven’t been able to manage ourselves well enough to put ourselves in position to win games.”

Without the mistakes, the team wouldn’t be in difficult situations it has found itself in, the coach added. Lebanon led West 44-30 heading to the fourth quarter before giving up 28 straight points.

The Warriors, though low on roster numbers, have been able to move the ball well but have been derailed by penalties and turnovers.

Senior Hayden George said players having to play on both sides of the ball, a common theme among teams across the mid-valley, has been a factor for his squad. That, along with conditioning.

“Every week we’ve progressed, but we just can’t finish a game,” George said leading to the Dallas game. “I feel like at the end we’re all just so tired. We really don’t have that many guys. We just need to finish and push forward.”

Lebanon, 4-4 last year and just outside the playoffs, was dealt a big blow when senior Wyatt Wessel suffered an elbow injury against West Albany and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Wessel was an all-Mid-Willamette Conference first-team selection at linebacker and honorable mention pick at running back last fall. He was named to the all-state honorable mention on defense.

Wessel had two touchdowns, including a fumble return for a score, in the opener against McKay, while also running for 101 yards.

George, a first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state tight end and second-team all-conference linebacker, has received offered from Nevada and Southern Utah, according to his social media.

The Warriors have been charged with filling the holes left by a talented senior class that graduated in June, including linemen Clayton Eilers, Evan Peters and Luke Taylor and wide receiver/defensive back Colton Vandetta along with Dre Smith, a two-year starter at quarterback.

Lebanon has leaned heavily on George and Wessel to this point.

When you have those types of players, Walker said sometimes their teammates can be resigned to accepting that the offense will revolve around them.

“I think (against West Albany), what we realized is we do have some other kids who can help us,” the coach said. “It’s good for other kids to step up and that’s what it kind of showed. We’re more than them, so an injury like that opens a door for another kid that maybe would be like, we can do this.”

Receivers Owen Cline, Spencer Frey and Luke Rose, all seniors, and sophomore Logan Large have been among those to make some plays. Sophomore running back Cade Weber is taking on a varsity role this year.

“Guys need to step up,” Cline said. “With our running backs we have a couple young kids. They’re good, they’ve just got to believe in themselves.”

Brison Edwards, a sophomore, has been tapped as the program’s next starting quarterback. Walker describes Edwards as “a phenomenally talented kid.”

Edwards has completed 58.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and one lost fumble through three contests.

Walker says the Warriors would not have been in the West Albany game without Edwards, who threw for 374 yards and four scores. But the first-year starter is still getting acclimated to the varsity level and learning when to try to create and when to play it safe and move on to the next snap.

“I think he’s getting better through every week,” George said. "He’s young, he’s going to make mistakes obviously. But he’s going to learn from it, he’s going to get better.”

Added Cline: “He’s been really good. He trains a lot. He gets in the gym. He has a really good arm.”

Protecting and blocking for Edwards on the offensive line are seniors Anton South, Cade Tacy and Jack Williams and juniors Bradley Beard and Isaac Jordan. It’s a strong, physical unit, Walker said.

South was a second-team all-conference selection on the defensive line in 2022.

“They’re phenomenal kids and pretty good football players, but just not like the depth we’ve had in the past,” Walker said. “So most of them are playing both sides of the ball.”

Despite the slow start, the state playoffs remain the goal.

The top five in the Mid-Willamette standings at the end of the regular season qualify for the OSAA’s 16-team 5A postseason bracket. There are no additional qualifiers based on OSAA rankings, as in the past.

It won't be easy as six teams have at least two conference wins a third of the way though the season.

“Finishing top five is still in the realm of possibility. I think in our league, anybody is capable of beating anybody,” Walker said before playing Dallas. “I think we have the talent level. If we can get the execution level, I think we’re capable of being in every ballgame.”