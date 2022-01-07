High school wrestling: Sweet Home wins Linn County Championships

Sweet Home had seven champions and three runners-up Friday to win the Linn County Championships wrestling tournament.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jacob Landtroop (120), Kyle Watkins (126), Jacob Sieminski (132), Ryker Hartsook (152), Kaden Zajic (160) and Colby Gazeley (285) all won their respective brackets in the eight-team tournament.

Sweet Home’s Christian Gregory (138), Trenton Smith (145) and Charlie Crawford (182) were all second, while Daniel Goodwin (145) and Tucker Weld (195) were third.

Sweet Home won the team title with 273.5, trailed by West Albany (226), Lebanon (225.5), Harrisburg (150.5), South Albany (74), Central Linn (67), Scio (43) and Santiam (18).

West Albany had champions in Derek Sossie (145), Boden Lindberg (170) and Kain Adair (220).

Second for the Bulldogs were David Cumpiano (106), Marshall Duncan (113), Noah Reese (152), Julian Gaitland (160), Joe Wagner (195) and Evan Lathrop (220). Bricen Frazzini (106), Gage Pearson (170) and Zachary Richardson (285) were third.

Landon Carver (113) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) were Lebanon’s champions. John Cartwright (120), Tanner Wallace (132), Jeb Shilts (170) and Lukas Darby (285) were second and Josiah Wynn (152) third.

Harrisburg had one runner-up in Curtis Talmadge (126) and got third-place finishes from Luke Cheek (113), Travis Seehafer (120), Isaac Talmadge (126), Nephi Heakin (138), Bryce Chilgren (182) and Cooper Clark (220).

South Albany’s Kellen Hanson (138) was first. Central Linn’s Jacob Beauchamp (182) was first and teammate Cole Goracke (160) third. Scio’s Connor McCarty (132) was third.

