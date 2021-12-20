High school wrestling roundup: Sossie, Reese lead Bulldogs to fourth at Liberty

Derrek Sossie, at 145 pounds, and Noah Reese (152) were both second in their respective brackets to lead West Albany to fourth place at the Liberty Invitational wrestling tournament.

West’s Jaron Huebner (132) and Boden Lindberg (170) were fourth and teammates Bricen Frazzini (106) and Marshall Duncan (113) fifth in the 25-team tournament.

Central Linn had no top-five placers and was 24th overall.

Huskies 3-1 in duals

Sweet Home had five athletes win three matches on the mat as the Huskies went 3-1 at the Thurston Dual Tournament in Springfield.

Kyle Sieminski (113), Jacob Sieminski (132), Trenton Smith (145), Ethan Spencer (170) and Colby Gazeley (285) all won three.

The Huskies defeated Creswell (78-0), Marshfield (24-0) and Tillamook (49-23) and lost to Thurston (60-16).

Niemann leads Warriors

Blake Niemann’s runner-up finish at 126 pounds Saturday led Philomath to seventh in the 30-team Grants Pass Winter Kickoff tournament.

Teammate Benjamin Hernandez (120) was third, while River Sandstrom (106), Chase Ringwald (126) and Caleb Blackburn (132) were all fourth.

Eagles eighth in Bend

Luke Cheek (113) and Bryce Chilgren (195) were both third to help Harrisburg to eighth in the 15-team Adrian Irwin Memorial Tournament at Caldera High in Bend.

Teammates Curtis Talmadge (132), Devin Martin (160) and Cooper Clark (220) were each fifth.

Loggers get three runners-up

Scio had three second-place finishers to take fifth at the eight-team Bill Hagerty Invitational at Nestucca High in Cloverdale.

Bryan Parazoo (126), Connor McCarty (132) and Levi Forson (152) were each runner-up. Teammate Kevin Vath (182) was third.

Tobin Payne (182) was second and Dillon Greene (132) and Zach Wolverton (152) third for Monroe, which was fifth as a team.

