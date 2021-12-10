High school wrestling roundup: Lebanon records six pins in win at Silverton

Lebanon got six pins Wednesday, including wins by fall at four straight weights, to take a 45-36 win at Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

The Warriors had pins from Adriano Pereira (120 pounds), Jack Shanks (152), Clayton Eilers (160), Lok Thompson (170), Austin Loveal (182) and Lukas Darby (285).

South Albany 77, Corvallis 6

Zander Campbell (113), Kellen Hanson (138), Avery Adams (152), Draven Wilborn (160), Brayden Newport (170), Ryker Pittam (182) and Matthew Cobb all got wins by fall for the victorious RedHawks in the Wednesday home win. The Spartans’ lone win came by forfeit.

West Albany 54, North Salem 24

Kain Adair’s win by fall in 17 seconds at 220 highlighted the Bulldogs’ home win Wednesday.

West also got pins from Boden Lindberg (170), Gage Pearson (182) and Zachary Richardson (285).

Philomath at Banks tournament

Philomath got pins from Benjamin Hernandez (120), Walker Westbrook (132), Vincent DeMasi (132) and Gradin Fairbanks (138) on Wednesday at the eight-team Hank Schmidlin Tournament in Banks.

Team results were not available.

