High school wrestling: Raiders triple up on fourth consecutive 5A state titles

5A wrestling results
Team scores (top five and area teams): 1. Crescent Valley 241, 2. Crook County 210.5, 3. Thurston 208.5, 4. Redmond 152, 5. Dallas 119, 12. West Albany 53, 15. South Albany 42, 21. Lebanon 23
Seeds in parentheses
Finals
106: (1) Everest Sutton, Crescent Valley p. (2) Billy Jackson, Redmond, 1:38
126: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley p. (2) Anthony Comer, Scappoose, 3:29
132: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley p. (7) Dylan Dahling, Eagle Point, 4:55
138: (4) Kolton Malone, Thurston dec. (2) Derrek Sossie, West Albany, 9-2
160: (1) Dylan Lee, Redmond dec. (2) Austin Dalton, Crescent Valley, 8-2
170: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley tech. fall (3) Brayden Duke, Crook County, 4:24
182: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley p. (2) Marshall Rodenbeck, Wilsonville, 1:41
195: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley p. (2) Ray Solis, Crook County. 4:45
285: (1) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley (2) maj. dec. Neal Walter, North Bend, 14-3
Third-place match
113: (6) Colton Annis, Thurston p. (3) Landon Carver, Lebanon, 5:44
Fifth-place matches
132: (3) Ty Havniear, Crater tech. fall Jarron Huebner, West Albany, 4:33
138: (1) Narcizo Garza, St. Helens dec. Kellen Hanson, South Albany, 8-3
220: Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley dec. Eli Nava, Dallas, 2-1
285: (5) Matthew Cobb, South Albany p. (8) Ashton Fields, Redmond, :24
First round
106: (1) Everest Sutton, Crescent Valley, def. Michael Cobabe, St. Helens, forfeit; (6) Zander Campbell, South Albany p. Logan Bercume, Willamette, 2:32; David Cumpiano, West Albany dec. (7) Ray Taitingfong Jr., Putnam, 9-3
113: John Browning, Redmond p. (5) Marshall Duncan, West Albany, 1:47
(3) Landon Carver, Lebanon p. Robert Wood, Hood River Valley (no time)
(2) Landon Lavey, Crook County p. Gunner Gillett, Crescent Valley, :45
120: (2) Eduardo Matheus, Thurston p. Mason Kisling, Lebanon, 4:11
126: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley p. Nestor Bastian, Scappoose, :21
Diego Perez-Montes, South Albany dec. (6) Theodore Baldwin, Milwaukie, 9-3
132: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley p. Wyatt Smith, North Bend, :41; Jarron Huebner, West Albany p. (4) Maverick Helmbuck, Scappoose, 3:41; (7) Dylan Dahling, Eagle Point maj. dec. Tanner Wallace, Lebanon, 16-5
138: Kellen Hanson, South Albany p. (8) Ryan Hill, Crater, 5:44; (2) Derrek Sossie, West Albany p. Landon Lite, Scappoose, :49
145: (8) Brayden Newport, South Albany p. Gavin Smith, Milwaukie, 1:23
152: (5) Joseph Downing, Redmond p. Jack Shanks, Lebanon, 2:58; (3) Daniel Jaramillo, Ridgeview maj. dec. Noah Reese, West Albany, 9-0
160: (8) Collin Primus, Pendleton maj. dec. Julian Gaitaud, West Albany, 15-2; (3) Benjamin Rintoul, Scappoose p. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 1:29; (2) Austin Dalton, Crescent Valley p. Brennon Allen, Crook County, 1:19
170: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley p. Ezekiel Allison, Churchill, :14; (4) Sawyer Casarez, Thurston p. Gage Pearson, West Albany, 1:27; (5) Boden Lindberg, West Albany p. Juan Ruiz II, Eagle Point, 1:28
182: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley p. Alexander Walzman, Springfield, :13
195: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley p. Maxwell Lindsay, Ashland, :45; (4) Darrius Walker, Hillsboro p. Kain Adair, West Albany, 1:42
220: (5) Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley p. Gregory Wallace, Hillsboro, 1:42; (2) Sebastian Echeverria, Hillsboro p. Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, 3:25
285: (1) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley p. Andre Scott, Parkrose, 1:27; 5) Matthew Cobb, South Albany p. Trevor Hjort, St. Helens, :33
Quarterfinals
106: (1) Everest Sutton, Crescent Valley p. Ryder Lee, Redmond, :35; Connor Farlow, Hood River Valley p. (6) Zander Campbell, South Albany, 3:09; (2) Billy Jackson, Redmond p. David Cumpiano, West Albany, 1:29
113: (6) Colton Annis, Thurston dec. (3) Landon Carver, Lebanon, 4-3
126: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley p. Ryan McCarty, Crater, :39; (3) Braylin Ruchti, Thurston p. Diego Perez-Montes, South Albany, 3:21
132: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley p. (8) Jared Ake, Redmond, 1:06; (5) Cash Wells, Crook County p. Jarron Huebner, West Albany, 1:10
138: (1) Narcizo Garza, St. Helens dec. Kellen Hanson, South Albany, 5-3; (2) Derrek Sossie, West Albany p. Ayden Tazioli, Crater, 3:37
145: (3) Matthew Bolanos, Crater dec. (8) Brayden Newport, South Albany, 5-1
160: (2) Austin Dalton, Crescent Valley dec. (7) Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose, 10-4
170: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley p. (8) Gage Hanson, Crook County, :44; (3) Brayden Duke, Crook County p. (5) Boden Lindberg, West Albany, 4:22
182: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley p. (8) Joseph Pearson, Central, 1:53
195: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley tech. fall (8) Matthew Baker, Hillsboro, 6:00
220: (4) Brash Henderson, Silverton dec. (5) Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley, 4-2
285: (1) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley p. (8) Ashton Fields, Redmond, 2:55; (3) Jacob Griffin, Pendleton dec. (5) Matthew Cobb, South Albany, 10-3
Semifinals
106: (1) Everest Sutton, Crescent Valley p. (5) Alberto Flores, Crook County, 3:45
126: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley p. (5) Lindson Turner, Ashland, 2:17
132: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley p. (5) Cash Wells, Crook County, 1:31
138: (2) Derrek Sossie, West Albany p. Skyler Salzman, Hillsboro, 1:10
160: (2) Austin Dalton, Crescent Valley dec. (3) Benjamin Rintoul, Scappoose, 11-4
170: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley p. (6) Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro, 1:07
182: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley p. (5) Jaden Echeverria, Hillsboro, 1:24
195: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley p. (4) Darrius Walker, Hillsboro, 5:48
285: (1) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley p. (6) Alexander Willoughby, Willamette, 3:01