High school wrestling: Huskies fourth at Burlison tournament

Four Sweet Home wrestlers finished second in their respective brackets Saturday to help the Huskies take fourth at the Perry Burlison Tournament in Turner.

Kyle Sieminski (113 pounds), Jacob Sieminski (132), Tucker Weld (195) and Colby Gazeley (285) were all runners-up.

Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) was third to help Lebanon to ninth place. West Albany’s

David Cumpiano (106) was second as the Bulldogs took 10th.

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez and Chase Ringwald were second and third, respectively as the Warriors were 15th. Central Linn was 19th.

RedHawks' Newport second

Brayden Newport was second at 152 to lead South Albany to ninth place Saturday in the 16-team Central Oregon Officials Tournament in Sisters.

Teammates Kellen Hanson (138) and Matthew Cobb (185) were third.

