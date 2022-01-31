High school wrestling: Harrisburg second at Monroe Invitational

Four individual champions led Harrisburg High to second place as a team Saturday at the Monroe Invitational wrestling tournament.

Luke Cheek (106 pounds), Travis Seehafer (113), Curtis Talmadge (126) and Devin Martin (152) all won their respective brackets.

Warrenton won the 14-team tournament with 199 points. Harrisburg was close behind with 195. Central Linn was fourth (122.5), Santiam Christian sixth (103), Scio eighth (83) and Monroe ninth (48). Alsea competed but did not score.

Harrisburg had 12 top-four placers in all, with Isaac Talmadge (120) second; Albert Lopez (113), PJ Machacek (120) and Bryce Chilgren (182) third; and Justin Hoyt (126), Landen Hecht (145), Parker Hughes (160) and Hunter Langham (220) all fourth.

Central Linn’s Hagen Johnson (120) and Jacob Beauchamp (182) were first and teammates Cole Goracke (152), Malachi Hansen (195) and Colby Shaw (285) were second.

For Santiam Christian, Caleb Ness (160) was first, Jared Mehlschau (170) and Andrew Haase (220) second and Sam Schmidgall (120) and Kamran Ness (152) fourth.

Scio’s Connor McCarty (138) was first and teammate Wyatt Reed (285) fourth. Monroe’s Tanner Dilworth (106) was second and teammate Dillon Greene (132) fourth.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

