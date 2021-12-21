High school volleyball: West's Heider, Sweet Home's Seward named state players of the year

Two area high school volleyball players were named the state players of the year for their respective classifications by the state’s coaches.

West Albany senior Hailey Heider was selected the co-5A player of the year along with Wilsonville senior Ashli Edmiston. Sweet Home senior Jamie Seward is the 4A player of the year. West’s Megan Wallace was voted the 5A coach of the year.

West Albany swept Wilsonville in the Nov. 6 5A state final at Liberty High in Hillsboro. The Bulldogs went undefeated against 5A competition, with their three losses coming against 6A teams.

Sweet Home reached the 4A state quarterfinals, losing to eventual champion Cascade in three sets. Cascade’s Cristina Williams is the 4A coach of the year.

Both outside hitters, Heider and Edmiston were joined on the all-state first team by West senior Sydney Harrington, North Bend sophomore Bridget Gould, Crook County junior McKenzie Jonas and North Bend senior Sydney Wilson.

Crescent Valley freshman Isabella Jacobson made the second team, while West senior Gracie Boeder, West junior Tessa Zimmermann and Lebanon sophomore Ava Makua were honorable mention.

Seward was joined on the 4A first team by Cottage Grove senior Gracie Arnold, Cascade junior Lucretia Benolken, Valley Catholic junior Frances Eisenhardt, Mazama senior Bridget Fenner and Valley Catholic senior Kylee King.

Philomath senior Sage Kramer made the second team and Sweet Home senior Adaira Sleutel was honorable mention.

