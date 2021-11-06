High school volleyball: West Albany wins 5A state championship

HILLSBORO — West Albany High entered the 5A state volleyball tournament as the top seed and the Bulldogs felt that pressure at the start of the championship match Saturday against Wilsonville.

The Wildcats were very sharp early and jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening set, forcing the Bulldogs to take an early timeout.

West Albany senior Sydney Harrington said the team knew what it needed to do.

“We need to put the ball away. We need to get the momentum to our side. We need to do everything we can to turn the tide,” Harrington said.

The Bulldogs did exactly that, coming back to win the first set on their way to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Wilsonville to claim the championship.

“I have never been happier. We’ve wanted this for so long,” Harrington said.

West Albany coach Megan Wallace said the team has worked all year to be ready to handle the pressure of these big moments.

“That’s actually something we practice in practice, all those types of pressure situations, and I feel like they were ready for that,” Wallace said.

The second set was even early with the teams tied at 9-all. But the Bulldogs pulled away to take the set comfortably.

Wilsonville jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set and once again West Albany rallied to draw even at 8-all. From there, the teams battled evenly, with the Bulldogs working their way to match point at 24-21. The Wildcats fought off one match point before West Albany put the match away.

Harrington said she was glad Wilsonville played such a competitive match.

“That made it more fun, that made it more memorable. It wasn’t just given to us. They’re an amazing team,” Harrington said.

After the Bulldogs’ semifinal victory over Ridgeview on Friday, the team stayed to watch Wilsonville’s five-set victory over Crescent Valley. The team also studied video of the Wildcats and felt they had a good game plan in place for the final.

“We were able to talk about blocking, where we needed to be,” Harrington said.

Hailey Heider led West Albany with 16 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Harrington had 28 assists and five service aces. Kendyl Arnett had nine kills and two digs, and Tessa Zimmermann had five kills and a dig. Libero Maddy Hellem led the team with 10 digs.

Wallace was proud of her squad for working to reach its full potential this season. The Bulldogs (26-3) won their final nine matches in a row, went unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play (16-0), and did not lose a match all season against a 5A team.

“I was blessed by the amount of talent I received with these girls. Putting it all together, we really worked on our mental game all year long. That’s the number one thing we’ve focused on,” Wallace said. “They have the talent, they have the passion, they have the heart. It’s just that mental game and putting it all together. They did everything they needed to do.”

