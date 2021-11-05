High school volleyball: West Albany to play for 5A state title

West Albany High defeated Ridgeview in four sets on Friday afternoon in the 5A state semifinals.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14 for the Bulldogs

West Albany will face Wilsonville in the championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Wilsonville advanced with a five-set victory over Crescent Valley.

The Raiders will play Ridgeview Saturday morning in the third-place match.

In the victory over Ridgeview, Hailey Heider led the Bulldogs with 18 kills, four blocks, two aces and 11 digs. Gracie Boeder tallied 13 kills, two blocks and three digs, and Sydney Harrington recorded 40 assists to go along with eight digs and five aces. Tessa Zimmermann added nine kills and four blocks and Maddy Hellem had 15 digs.

The Bulldogs (25-3) have won eight consecutive matches since falling to 6A Bend on Oct. 9.

At the 4A state tournament, Philomath was scheduled to face Sisters in the semifinals Friday evening. At the 2A tournament, Monroe was set to face Gaston in a semifinal match late Friday. Results of those matches were not available at press time.

