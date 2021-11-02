High school volleyball: West Albany advances to 5A semifinals

West Albany High is heading to the 5A volleyball semifinals.
The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the final four with a hard-fought four-set victory Tuesday night over visiting La Salle Prep. Set scores were 24-26, 25-14, 25-14 28-26 for the Bulldogs.
This is West Albany’s first trip to the semifinals under head coach Megan Wallace. The program was last in the semis in 2014, when the Bulldogs placed third.
“It’s really exciting. We’ve really been focusing one game at a time, so we weren’t … overwhelmed by the pressure that comes with that. Now we can really focus on the next step, the next team and the girls are really excited to be going up to Portland this year,” Wallace said.
West Albany (24-3) will play Ridgeview at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Ridgeview (16-4) advanced Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-21, 27-25 victory over Churchill.
The other semifinal will pit Crescent Valley (19-4) against Wilsonville (20-4). The Raiders reached the semifinals with a four-set victory over Silverton, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23. That match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Against La Salle Prep, the Bulldogs dropped a very close opening set.
Senior middle blocker Grace Nealy said the team was frustrated at letting that set slip away.
“We had already beat them once before when we played them, so I don’t want to say we underestimated them, but we definitely didn’t come out as strong as we should have. So after that set we took a second and we came back and were able to figure it out,” Nealy said.
The Bulldogs dominated the second and third sets and built a 10-point lead in the fourth set. But the Falcons made one final push, rallying to tie the match at 22-all. La Salle Prep had a set point, but committed a service error, which tied the match at 24. West Albany fought off a second set point, and then closed out the match.
The Bulldogs played a very clean match, committing just three service areas in the four-set contest.
"That might be one of our best serving matches this season," Wallace said. "I'm so proud of them, they did a phenomenal job tonight."
Senior Sydney Harrington said the team showed its resilience in closing out the match. After dropping the first set, the team did not want to face a decisive fifth set.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“Absolutely not,” Harrington said of a fifth set. “I think it should have been three, so we just made it in four.”
Hailey Heider led the Bulldogs with 24 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Maddy Hellem added 26 digs, two aces and four assists. Setter Sydney Harrington had a team-high 44 assists, 14 digs, two kills and a block. Kendyl Arnett contributed 13 kills, six digs and two blocks and Brooke Rogers finished with 16 digs, four kills and a block.
Harrington said reaching the state semifinals is especially sweet after the disappointment of last season when no state tournament was held.
“We didn’t get a tournament last year and we should’ve. We would have gone, so I’ve never been more excited for anything in my life,” Harrington said.
Fellow senior Nealy said this is the culmination of everything she has been working toward for four years.
“Since my freshman year, I’ve dreamed of this, doing this with these girls. My senior year, especially, it’s crazy. I’m so thankful,” Nealy said.