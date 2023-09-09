LEBANON — Grace Rivers had only been gone from Lebanon High School for eight years.

But there’s been some nostalgia in the 2015 graduate’s return to take over a volleyball program that she helped lead to success at the state level.

Among the moments that have given Rivers chills included walking into the team room and seeing her old locker, instantly bringing back memories.

At her side as varsity assistant coach is Libbie Ramos (nee Hoene), a longtime former teammate of Rivers, including the four years the two spent together with the Warriors.

In addition to everything else that’s touching Rivers’ emotions, she’s replacing Jorden Swanson (nee Burrows), another former Lebanon standout who was the head coach when Rivers and Ramos were playing.

Having gained coaching experience elsewhere since leaving town, Rivers had an opportunity this fall to be the head coach at another high school program. But her hometown was calling.

“I really felt like coming back … a program that was really in need of a build and someone that’s going to come in and put a lot of time and effort in and new ideas,” Rivers said. “They need something fresh, and I feel like that’s the best way I could support it.”

Kraig Hoene, Lebanon’s athletic director and Ramos’ father, knows what it’s like to coach at the school where he was a student-athlete. He also is a Lebanon graduate and has coached multiple Warriors teams.

Anyone who wants to get into coaching thinks about doing so at their alma mater, Hoene said. “But it brings its own nuances with it as well,” he added.

Rivers will experience growing pains, Hoene said. She does a good job of maintaining boundaries while being a younger coach who can relate well to her athletes.

“She’s communicating well. She’s talking with the parents and kids. She understands what it’s about. The job isn’t too big for her,” Hoene said, adding that he’s confident Rivers will be ready to take on whatever challenges are placed in her way.

Rivers was the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year in her senior year at Lebanon, helping the Warriors to a 14-0 conference record and a fifth-place 5A state finish. The outside hitter was named to the all-state tournament and all-state first teams. A year earlier, Lebanon was fourth at state.

Rivers played two years at Warner Pacific University, but a serious knee injury put an end to her athletic career.

While at the NAIA school in Portland, she got her feet wet as a volunteer coach at Grant and Rex Putnam high schools.

Rivers is a certified nursing assistant and working toward her nursing degree. She’s worked the past two years at Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Rivers said she thrives in the medical field because she enjoys being able to help others. She and her family moved to Lebanon this week.

While tackling a career as well as being a wife and mom, Rivers has spent the past three years as an assistant coach with the North Pacific Juniors volleyball club, which was founded by former Lebanon coach Adam Ellis.

Rivers said it was “a great learning experience” and that she gained knowledge in how to play strategically rather than fundamentally. She coached numerous age-level teams.

A big aspect of her NPJ experience that she’s carried with her back to Lebanon was practicing and introducing fundamentals at game speed as much as possible.

“So it’s not coach serving at a player, it’s a player serving at a player,” Rivers said. “And being able to be patient with that, understanding that it’s not going to be perfect at the JV2 level but still giving them the opportunity. Because the more opportunities you give them to play the actual game, the more they love to play.”

Practices are slowed down as needed, and Rivers and her coaches do their best to make sure the players understand they don’t have to be elite to compete in the program.

“It is how can we get three touches on a ball and create chaos on the other side of the net. I think being able to look at it a different way and keep the girls wanting to just play and realizing, ‘OK, I don’t have to be a perfect athlete in order to play volleyball,’” Rivers said.

“I tell them, just give good effort all the time. That helps them keep their mentality up and realize, ‘OK, I don’t have to pass the most perfect pass every single time when maybe I’m not the most athletic person.”

Warriors senior setter Jannah Jimenez said conducting practices at a quicker pace has been a positive.

“Especially the younger (players), because we do have a lot of underclassmen. Having a lot of live play at practices teaches them the speed at the varsity level so they’re ready,” Jimenez said.

The veteran has seen signs that show her progress is being made.

Energy is high and chemistry is strong. The team spends a lot of time together away from the gym, and on the court it feels like family, she said.

The team is off to a good start on the court. The Warriors are 3-1 after splitting Mid-Willamette Conference matches this week.

“I have a lot of high hopes for this team, honestly,” Jimenez said after Tuesday’s match. “I see us going somewhere if we really put in the time and the effort.”

Added Jimenez: “It’s like a fresh start. Maybe a new beginning for Lebanon, having Jorden for so many years. Maybe it’s what we needed, I don’t know.”

Rivers and her staff have focused daily on conditioning and making sure their players are prepared to go five sets if necessary. Rivers said after Tuesday’s win that her players just don’t give up.

“We are very start to finish, and even if we don’t have a good start we are coming and finishing really, really hard with the same tempo and pace,” she said.

Rivers spent last season coaching in the Silverton High program along with Ramos. With Foxes head coach Reilly Rosencrans moving on, Rivers felt it was a good time to come back to Lebanon.

Starting a new job has been made easier by having former Lebanon teammates who still live in the community and have been willing to come and help out at practices.

The opening came about when Swanson stepped away to spend more time with her young family. She had countless high points in her 11 seasons at the helm of the Warriors, including a state runner-up finish in 2016. But after six straight winning seasons to start Swanson’s tenure, Lebanon was 16-74 over her final five seasons.

In her short time as head coach, Rivers has found herself leaning on Swanson, a 2007 Lebanon graduate, for advice and help.

“It’s been great. Even trying to get things set up for camps, tryouts, any questions I have I can just send her a simple text and ask her, ‘how is this going?’” Rivers said. “Reminders of what I need to set up for game days, ordering things. It’s been nice having her still … I call it in my back pocket. If we do need something she’s always there.”

Rivers will soon be spending some time away from her players to give birth to her second child with fiancé Blake Tuli, with the new baby joining 17-month-old brother Liam. Her due date is Friday, Sept. 15, and she expects to be back with the team within a week or so.

Rivers has developed a staff that includes a head coach and assistant for each of three teams in the program. She says the varsity will be in good hands with Ramos, her close friend.

“We both believe in the same things and the approach is exactly the same,” Rivers said. “It’s been a blessing because she’s more of a defender/back row and I’m more a front row. So we both get our pros and cons in.”