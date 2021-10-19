 Skip to main content
High school volleyball: Monroe wins showdown against Central Linn
High school volleyball: Monroe wins showdown against Central Linn

Central Linn at Monroe volleyball 02

Monroe blockers Lainie Batenam (5) and Maddie Gamache (8) attempt to block Central Linn's Delaney Northern (11). Monroe defeated Central Linn, 3-0, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The top two teams in the Central Valley Conference standings faced off Monday night at Monroe High School.

The host Dragons came out on top with a straight sets victory over Central Linn, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20.

Maddie Gamache and Bella Gamache had 15 kills each to lead Monroe. Sarah Thompson had 16 assists and served five aces. Lainie Bateman had 18 assists and Hannah Hicks had seven kills.

The Dragons (17-3, 13-0 CVC) will wrap up their regular season on Wednesday with a home match against Oakridge.

Central Linn (12-6, 9-3 CVC) still has two conference matches left to play. The Cobras travel to Oakridge on Tuesday and play at Jefferson on Wednesday.

