A busy, strenuous schedule and the biggest meet to date for Pharalynn Dickson weren’t too much to handle for the South Albany freshman.

Dickson came away from Saturday’s finals of the Mid-Willamette Conference track and field district meet with three individual wins in personal-best times, two meets records and four state berths.

Dickson ran a meet-record 12.32 seconds in the 100 meters, followed that about 20 minutes later with a 56.99 in the 400 and after an hour’s recovery clocked a meet record of 25.18 in the 200 at West Albany's Coach Jim Luster Track.

She now leads the 5A classification in all three distances this season.

“I just went out there and ran my race,” Dickson said. “I wasn’t worrying about anyone else. I was relying on myself and my hard work.”

If that wasn’t enough, she finished her day by anchoring the RedHawks to a come-from-behind win in the 4x400 relay.

After Morgan Jones, Tatum Trudell and Klaire Bitter carried the baton on the first three legs of the 4x400 relay, Dickson took the stick in fifth place and about four seconds behind the leader. She appeared to be in a different gear than the rest of the field and crossed the finish line first in 4:07.04, third in the 5A season list.

Dickson had made up the deficit on the competition by halfway around the track.

“I was like … ‘we’re almost last I’ve got to catch these girls,’” she said. “So on that backstretch I was running pretty smooth and on this (home)stretch I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got them’ and relying on my arms and all that stuff. The 4x4 team we deserve this. I know we do with all that work we’ve been putting in.”

RedHawks coach Jeff Louber said there was a conversation before the district meet entries were submitted as to whether Dickson could handle a slate that included seven races in a three-span, with three preliminary heats Thursday.

“It isn’t something that I would ask most athletes to do because you’re not sure. But she’s kind of the Energizer bunny. She just keeps going and going,” Louber said “She loves challenges, and she overcomes every challenge we throw at her. She’s got such a great attitude and so humble. It’s just amazing.”

The state meet schedule allows for more recovery time between races. Louber said the district performance showed Dickson is perfectly capable of running all three in addition to the relay.

One of the district meet’s best competitions came in Saturday’s girls 1,500 final.

Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski won the race in 4:35.24, chased the whole way by runner-up Haley Blaine of West Albany and CV teammate Lillian Weiss (4:38.83). All three went under the previous meet record of 4:40.33 set by Silverton’s Morgan Anderson in 2022.

“I wasn’t sure how hard people were going to take it (out from the start) because of other events” athletes were running,” Wisniewski said. “But pretty much what I expected.”

It was Wisniewski’s second meet record after she ran 9:38.54 in Thursday’s 3,000 final, breaking her own 5A all-time record.

Blaine, the 2022 district and state champion in the 1,500, was feeling better about running a fast time and finally going under her previous PR (4:38.54) set last year.

“This one definitely helped,” she said. “Better now, I guess.”

Weiss went on to win the 800 in 2:17.97 ahead of runner-up Blaine (2:19.22). A freshman, Weiss had a stellar cross-country season, finishing sixth individually and helping the Raiders to a third-place team finish.

“I was really excited how I was doing,” she said. “I think it really helps that there’s so much success on my team. Seeing everybody do well helps me do my best.”

The top two placers in each event qualify for this week’s state meet at Hayward Field.

Athletes can also reach the state meet with qualifying marks and times or by receiving a statewide wild-card berth awarded to those who don’t finish in the top two at their district meets.

Five wildcards are awarded at the 5A level, one at the 4A and 3A levels and four at the 2A and 1A levels.

The state meet for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will be held Thursday and Friday and for 6A, 5A and 4A it will be Friday and Saturday.

Crescent Valley won the girls team title with 136 points. Lebanon was second (102), Corvallis third (90), South Albany fourth (69) and West Albany seventh (54) in the 10-team meet.

Lebanon’s Aurora Torresi improved her previous personal best in the girls javelin to win at 127 feet, 11 inches.

An exchange student from Italy, Torresi threw the javelin three years ago in her home country but had not competed since due to the pandemic.

“I’m really excited about it. I have a really great coach (Tom Shanks) that stayed on my side all track season. If I get it, it’s for him,” she said. “It feels really, really good. It’s like amazing. It’s fantastic. I’m so ready for state. I’ve got it.”

Crescent Valley’s Abigail Sampson hadn’t improved on her 4-10 high jump personal best since early April but was able to match that clearance with a win Saturday.

Sampson suffered a hip injury on her final attempt. She was unable to complete the triple jump, where she had made two attempts before the injury, and ended up finishing sixth (32-11¼) in that event.

Sampson was hopeful she could recover in time to compete at state.

“I think I was just feeling ready for it. I was feeling good about it and knew I had to do well for my team,” she said, adding that she was nervous when she got to the meet but that those butterflies went away after making the first two of her five total clearances.

Lebanon’s Taryn Cornell was excited about a return trip to state in the shot put after a second-place finish at 35-7. Twin sister Teagen was third at 35-0.

The Cornell sisters jumped back into the sport last year as freshman for the first time in five years. Back then, they only competed in running events because they were too small to throw.

Their grandfather, Dave Cornell, is their coach. Their father, Jared Cornell, was a four-time Oregon high school state champion (three times in the shot put and once in the discus) at The Dalles and went on to play football at Oregon State.

“He’s always there for us, motivational speeches, cueing up on stuff we could always be better at,” Taryn Cornell said of her dad. “It’s awesome to have him there. My whole family is super supportive with stuff we do.”

Boys

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake won a fast 1,500 final in 3:56.98, a meet record and new PR by more than four seconds.

Corvallis’ Cole Fiegener (second, 4:01.62) and South Albany’s Matthew Resnik (third, 4:02.54) also went under the old record of 4:04.35 held by CV’s Will Strahl since 2011.

It was Blake’s best time since the end of last season. Blake broke the 3,000 meet record Thursday.

“I’m definitely happy with the 15. I haven’t really had a solid one this season,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been racing the 3K more. It’s just been awesome. I never really raced it the year before. I knew coming into district I was ready to throw down a fast time and I knew I was feeling good. I was glad I could make it happen.”

Blake, a senior who has signed to compete at Western Oregon, said the strong competition was good for running fast times.

“I knew those guys had the fitness and they’re fast, so I’m glad they could push me along the way,” he said.

South Albany’s Jesse Bass will make a return to state after a win in the shot put at 46-9, 21 inches off his PR.

“I’m not as proud of my throws as I could. I definitely could have thrown farther,” he said. “But I’m proud to go back to state and prove myself this time.”

Bass was 10th at state last year. But he said he’ll be more prepared to handle the nerves this time around and is returning with stronger technique that he hopes will produce some better marks.

South’s Camren Thompson is also going back to state after winning the high jump with a personal-best 6-0.

He was “relieved and excited” after clearing a bar higher than 5-10 for the first time since initially getting that height at last year’s state meet.

“I knew I had to do whatever I can to get up there,” Thompson said. “It felt amazing. I saw the video afterwards. Once I landed in the pit and saw the bar still up I had a big smile on my face. A big relief. All the stress came off me.”

South’s Zander Campbell had redemption on the mind in the 800 after not finishing Thursday’s 3,000 final. He won in 1:57.68, a personal best by more than a second.

Campbell had been unable to lower his 1,500 times and about midway through this season was encouraged by his coaches to try the 800. His first 800, on April 25, was a 2:01.77.

“I just PR’d every single time I raced it and it’s been working out pretty well,” Campbell said.

Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield was disappointed with his time in the 300 hurdles, a win in 40.70, less than a quarter-second off the 40.46 he clocked in Thursday’s preliminaries. But he had his second state meet berth after taking third in the long jump Thursday at 21-5, which bettered the automatic qualifying standard by two inches.

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish literally saved his best for last in the triple jump final.

Parrish went a personal-best 43-6¾ on his sixth and final attempt – and the last overall jump in the competition -- after Central’s Michael Young had taken the lead from Parrish in the previous round.

Parrish also qualified for state with second in the long jump.

West Albany’s Garrett Lee picked up his second win, in the 110 hurdles, after claiming the pole vault title Thursday. He’ll head into state with the top spot on the 5A season lists in both events.

Central won the boys team title with 126 points, 6.5 better than runner-up Silverton. Corvallis was third (101), Crescent Valley fourth (81.5), South Albany fifth (70), West Albany sixth (53) and Lebanon eighth (38).