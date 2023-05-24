Santiam Christian finished second in the 3A boys track and field team race in 2022.

With many of their top performers returning, the Eagles appear well within reach of another trophy with a top-four finish at this week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

SC is second in a form chart using season-best times and marks. The chart gives the Eagles 74.5 points, 17.5 back of favorite Siuslaw.

The Eagles have had another strong season, as evidenced by the 3A season lists.

Senior Jayden Christy is seeded first in the high jump and second in the 110-meter hurdles, the same spots he placed in state in 2022, based on those lists.

Senior John Coiner is second in the 200 and tied for second in the 100. Senior Benjamin Bourne, who led the Eagles’ cross-country team to third place at state in November with an individual title, is seeded fifth in the 1,500 and 3,000.

SC senior Caleb Ness is seeded third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the javelin. Junior Owen Gurney is second in the long jump

The Eagles’ 4x100 relay team (Gurney, Christy, Jeremy Ness, Caden Trimmer) is seeded third and the 4x400 relay (Colin Longballa, Trimmer, Bourne, Caleb Ness) is tied for fourth.

The 3A, 2A and 1A classifications open the state meet Thursday and finish Friday. The 6A, 5A and 4A classifications begin Friday and finish Saturday.

3A girls

Santiam Christian’s Liv Haima is seeded fourth in the 400, Elise Linderman tied for sixth in the high jump and Bailey Kniebuehler eighth in the javelin.

Harrisburg’s Emily Smathers is seventh in the discus.

2A boys

Led by senior Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian could be coming home with some team hardware.

The Eagles are third in a form chart based on season-best results.

But there is plenty of competition for those four trophies. Weston-McEwen is the clear favorite with 62, points, but the next six teams are separated by 14 points.

Morgan, a senior, is seeded first in the 110 hurdles, where he’s the defending state champion, based on his season-best time. He’s also sixth in the 100 and competing in the 200.

The Eagles’ 4x100 relay (Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman, Morgan) has the No. 2 time on the season.

Wellman is seeded first in the long jump. Monroe’s Nate Young is fourth and Nofziger sixth. Young is first in the 400 and also competing in the 200.

Wellman is seeded third and Nofziger sixth in the triple jump. Nofziger is eighth in the high jump.

Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Coen Schneiter, Ryan Rowland, Jacob Beauchamp and Bren Schneiter is seeded fourth.

2A girls

After winning a cross-country state title last November, East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde will chase two more.

Lalonde has the season’s fastest times in the 1,500 1,500 and 3,000. Her 3,000 best of 10:13.36 is fifth on the 2A all-time list and the best time in the classification by more than 34 seconds this spring. She’s also seeded fourth in the pole vault.

The Eagles have a chance at a team trophy, but they’ll have to improve their seed spots in several events to make it happen. East Linn is seventh in the form chart, 12 points behind fourth-place Santiam.

Central Linn senior Gemma Rowland is seeded second in the shot put

In the 4x400, Central Linn (Izzy Curtis, Katja Griffith, Jayne Neal, Rowland) is seeded fourth and East Linn (Ruby Cowan, Ruby Lane, Lalonde, Lexy Kauffman) fifth.

Neal is seeded fifth in the 800. Kauffman is also entered in the 200 and will run on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay.

Monroe junior Matilyn Richardson is fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the 400.